Crown Point to open parks, reschedule events in phases

CROWN POINT — Officials have announced a phased reopening plan for Crown Point for summer events, city offices and parks.

“This has certainly been an unprecedented time for all of us, and while we recognize the importance of returning to a new normal, we want to ensure we are doing so safely while in accordance with guidelines from Governor Holcomb and the State of Indiana,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said on Tuesday. “The health and safety of our residents is a top priority, and we feel this reopening plan reflects that.”

City facilities

Until June 15, City Hall and other city facilities will remained closed to the public and meetings with city staff will be on an appointment-only basis. In addition, in-person utility payments will be continued to be accepted via a walk-up window on the south side of City Hall or a drop box in the Crown Point Police Department parking lot.

Starting Sunday, all public parks will be reopened and youth sports in the city can resume holding practices only.

Events

On Monday, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held and streamed virtually on the Crown Point website, www.crownpoint.in.gov, and the city’s social media pages.