Crown Point to open parks, reschedule events in phases

CROWN POINT — Officials have announced a phased reopening plan for Crown Point for summer events, city offices and parks.
“This has certainly been an unprecedented time for all of us, and while we recognize the importance of returning to a new normal, we want to ensure we are doing so safely while in accordance with guidelines from Governor Holcomb and the State of Indiana,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said on Tuesday. “The health and safety of our residents is a top priority, and we feel this reopening plan reflects that.”
City facilities
Until June 15, City Hall and other city facilities will remained closed to the public and meetings with city staff will be on an appointment-only basis. In addition, in-person utility payments will be continued to be accepted via a walk-up window on the south side of City Hall or a drop box in the Crown Point Police Department parking lot.
Starting Sunday, all public parks will be reopened and youth sports in the city can resume holding practices only.
Events
On Monday, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held and streamed virtually on the Crown Point website, www.crownpoint.in.gov, and the city’s social media pages.
Starting June 1, public rentals for city-owned spaces such as Bulldog Park will be available. However, gatherings will be limited to 100 people or fewer.
On June 6, the Crown Point Farmers Market will resume at Bulldog Park, following social distancing guidelines. On July 5, senior citizen activities tentatively will resume at Bulldog Park.
On July 9, the Crown Point Car Cruise Night will resume.
New event dates for the Taste of Crown Point and City-wide Garage Sale have not yet been announced. Officials said the opening of the splash pad and beginning of other events scheduled at Bulldog Park will also be determined at a later time.
Gatherings
Starting Monday, social gatherings of 25 people may take place following social distancing guidelines. Because coronavirus is spread among groups of people in close contact for an extended period of time, this limit applies to wedding receptions, birthday parties, graduation parties, holiday gatherings and other similar scenarios.
However, residents who are 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions are urged to remain home whenever possible, per Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's order.
Residents can contact Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski at 219-662-3240 or gfalkowski@crownpoint.in.gov for more information. Diana Bosse, special events administrator, can be reached at 219-662-3290 or dbosse@crownpoint.in.gov.
