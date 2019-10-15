CROWN POINT — The city’s legacy bricks now have a new, permanent home in the heart of the square.
The bricks were removed this summer for construction projects.
“We saved all of those bricks … and we reprogrammed that into the patio primarily for weddings, a day of prayer, tree lighting, Veterans Day celebrations, any community event that would be held downtown can be utilized in that location,” Mayor David Uran said.
In 1990, the city joined the revitalization program Main Street USA to transform the downtown square. To help fund the project, community members purchased legacy bricks.
Time, coupled with improvement projects over the years, caused the bricks to crack, creating walking hazards for pedestrians, Uran said.
“Those bricks have been through a lot. We would like to take those and give them a new lease on life and have those names that have been dedicated to family members that want to have it, put on display,” Uran previously told The Times.
The project was funded by the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission, Uran said.
Lake Court House Foundation Managing Director Carrie Napoleon said the foundation is excited about the final result of the patio, which is on the east side of the historic courthouse in Crown Point.
Initially, Napoleon said the foundation was anxious about the project because it didn't want the patio to "stick out like a sore thumb."
“Hubinger (Landscaping Corp.) designed it and did a wonderful job. It blends beautifully with the building. I think it looks really nice the way that he designed it to make it look like it's been there,” she said.
“We hope the community likes it as much as we do,” Napoleon added.
Napoleon said without the city or RDC, the project wouldn't have come to fruition.
"(We are) thankful for the city and RDC for paying for it; we would have never been able to afford to put a patio out there," she said.
The construction took about three weeks and a dedication ceremony is in the works, she said.