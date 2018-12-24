Before 64-year-old Bob Morgan died in April 2017, he said something unexpected to his daughter, Heather Zivkovich.
Hours before his death, he told her of his secret project: That he had been writing a children's Christmas book, and moreover, he wanted her to pick up where he left off.
“He called me to the hospital and told me he had been working on a Christmas book, and he wanted me to complete it,” Zivkovich, of Crown Point, said. “He had started it three or four years before, and he wanted to check it off his bucket list.”
Zivkovich recalled her father wanting her to log on to the computer at the hospital to see the work he had saved online thus far.
“I assured him to not worry, that I would finish it for him. Six hours later, he peacefully passed away with my mom, siblings and me by his side,” Zivkovich said.
The day after her dad passed, she began her mission to finish the book her father started. Upon logging onto her dad's computer, she delved into her dad's colorful imagination once more.
Carrying on the last wish of her father, Zivkovich is now spreading her recently published Christmas children's book, “Is My Grandpa Santa's Elf?,” to children throughout Northwest Indiana.
The illustrated story centers around a little girl named Kay Rose, inspired by Zivkovich's niece, and her curiosity of whether her Christmas-loving grandpa is truly one of Santa's elves.
On Christmas Eve, the local author's book and story is expected to be featured on WGN Channel 9, Zivkovich said. It's something she never imagined would happen as she embarked on this sentimental adventure.
“It's almost as if this is divine intervention,” she said. “My dad was always a 'Go big or go home' person. He always dreamed big, and it's like he's been helping the book along.”
Zivkovich, a Purdue University Northwest graduate, published the book in November, and it has since spread to retailers like Toys in the Attic in Crown Point, Valparaiso and Hobart, and Albanese Candy Factory in Merrillville.
The book includes colorful art from illustrator Monica Nicolosi and can also be purchased on the websites of Amazon, Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble. Her official book website is ismygrandpasantaself.com.
“It's been crazy and emotional,” she said. “I figured I'd sell a couple of copies, but it's gotten more attention than I ever expected. I started with 10 big boxes of them; now I only have one box left.”
Morgan was a Gary native who raised his family in Merrillville, Zivkovich said. She described her dad and co-author of the book as a lively man who had endless ideas and projects.
“My dad always dreamed big. He was always passionate about life and his dreams,” Zivkovich said. “It's cool to have completed one for him.”
Even though this was her first time publishing a book, she feels it won’t be her last.
"Now I have the itch a little to do another," she said. "My mom recently passed away, and now I have thoughts to do one for her."
Zivkovich's mother died from cancer in October, and working on the Christmas story has offered some solace in times of grief.
"It's been a horrible 20 months. This has really helped me get through the season," she said.
Before her mother died, Zivkovich had the chance to share with her the finished illustrated story her dad had started years ago.
"We were sitting on the porch in August, before we even knew she was sick, and she read it and said, 'Dad would have been so proud,' and said how cool this was and how much she loved it," Zivkovich said. "It's really all come full circle."
