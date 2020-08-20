Crown Point woman selected for TV Academy Foundation's Summer Fellows program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Sydney Reyes has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2020 Summer Fellows program.

Reyes, a 2020 graduate of Purdue University, majored in Mass Communications. She attended Crown Point High School.

Normally, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.

“It feels wonderful to have my talent recognized. It's boosted my confidence significantly,” Reyes said. “I have always loved being a part of a creative team. I love shaping a story through editing. But now I would love to get a job in television to change how race is viewed and shown in the media for the better. The representation we currently have is not acceptable.”