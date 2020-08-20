Crown Point woman selected for TV Academy Foundation's Summer Fellows program

CROWN POINT — Sydney Reyes has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2020 Summer Fellows program.
Reyes, a 2020 graduate of Purdue University, majored in Mass Communications. She attended Crown Point High School.
Normally, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.
“It feels wonderful to have my talent recognized. It's boosted my confidence significantly,” Reyes said. “I have always loved being a part of a creative team. I love shaping a story through editing. But now I would love to get a job in television to change how race is viewed and shown in the media for the better. The representation we currently have is not acceptable.”
The Summer Fellows Program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Fellows also become life-long members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
The program includes a series of professional development webinars for students with top industry professionals including writer/director Gina Prince-Bythewood ( The Old Guard); Amazon Studios executives Albert Cheng, (Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Television) and Vernon Sanders (Co-Head of Television); and the executive producer of the Apple TV+ series Little Voice Sara Bareilles and series star Brittany O’Grady.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!