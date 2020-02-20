Crown Point woman stabbed; armed suspect caught after search, police say

CROWN POINT — After officers found a woman with stab wounds lying on the floor of a house, authorities launched a search for an armed suspect in Crown Point.

A 55-year-old Crown Point man was taken into custody, said Chief Pete Land of the Crown Point Police Department. His identity is being withheld pending criminal charges.

At 5:21 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a reported stabbing that just happened inside a home in the 900 block of Ridge Street in Crown Point.

After officers entered the house, they found a 29-year-old woman lying on the ground with stab wounds on both her legs. The woman and another person in the home told police the name of the attacker, a man who fled the scene before officers arrived, Land said.

Officers aided the wounded woman while Crown Point Fire Rescue EMS were en route to take her to Franciscan Health Crown Point.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the help of police dogs, Crown Point police searched for the suspect in a residence in the 2200 block of West 93rd Place, where he is known to stay, police said.

The man was found and taken into custody. A knife was also located and taken as evidence, Land said.