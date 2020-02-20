Crown Point woman stabbed; armed suspect caught after search, police say

CROWN POINT — After officers found a woman with stab wounds lying on the floor of a house, authorities launched a search for an armed suspect in Crown Point.
A 55-year-old Crown Point man was taken into custody, said Chief Pete Land of the Crown Point Police Department. His identity is being withheld pending criminal charges.
At 5:21 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a reported stabbing that just happened inside a home in the 900 block of Ridge Street in Crown Point.
After officers entered the house, they found a 29-year-old woman lying on the ground with stab wounds on both her legs. The woman and another person in the home told police the name of the attacker, a man who fled the scene before officers arrived, Land said.
Officers aided the wounded woman while Crown Point Fire Rescue EMS were en route to take her to Franciscan Health Crown Point.
With the help of police dogs, Crown Point police searched for the suspect in a residence in the 2200 block of West 93rd Place, where he is known to stay, police said.
The man was found and taken into custody. A knife was also located and taken as evidence, Land said.
As the search for the armed suspect was underway, police notified the Crown Point School Corp. so staff can be aware due to morning school bus pick-ups and students walking on their way to school in the area.
“The involved first line officers and our responding detectives did an excellent job in their handling of the scene and conducting a city-wide search for this suspect,” Land said. “School officials and the Police Department were in constant communications with the school taking immediate steps in the event a mass notification needed to be sent out.”