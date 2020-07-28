Crown Point woman ushers in 100th birthday with surprise celebration

Over the years, Cilek has watched the city transform and recalled when she used to pick tomatoes in the field where Burns Funeral Home stands today.

A caring, humble woman

Trisha Gill, one of Cilek's granddaughters, said she is blessed to have Cilek in her life, as well as her children's lives.

"She's really a sweet, kind-hearted person, and she would do anything for anybody," Gill said.

When she was a child, Gill said she would look forward to sleepovers at Cilek's home, as the pair would often work on a sewing project together.

Granddaughter Debbie Lula said Cilek is dependable, caring and humble; someone who would do whatever they could to help another.

"What I love the most is she's very comforting. I don't care whether it's a big problem, a little problem ... I remember her saying, 'It's going to be OK,'" Lula said. "She makes you feel like there's hope."

As children, Lula said she and her sisters looked forward to their parent's February trip to Florida because it meant Cilek would visit for a week.

The pair still talk on the phone when Lula drives home from work every evening.