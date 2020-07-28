Crown Point woman ushers in 100th birthday with surprise celebration

CROWN POINT — Over the years, Nettie Cilek has found a way to stay busy.
For decades she was a seamstress, working at the former coat factory in the city for 18 years and later at a drapery shop for three years.
She continued working from her home, making custom slipcovers. She did so until she was 96.
Cilek turned 100 last week and while the COVID-19 pandemic has kept her mostly inside, the longtime Crown Point resident had a surprise celebration for the ages.
After getting her photo taken at Edda Taylor Photographie, Cilek, who was dressed in her favorite color, — pink — was presented with a large birthday sign and flowers from Crown Point Mayor David Uran on the lawn of the historic Lake County Courthouse.
She also took a ride in her son's Model A, which has been in the family for years.
"We had the full day. I know my family put a lot of work in it to surprise me and make me feel like that was my day."
The centenarian has lived in Crown Point for 83 years. During that time, she raised two children; fashioned custom slipcovers; served with the Steam Engine Club; and worked with the Lake County Fair for nearly five decades.
"I worked 48 years for the fair for the Fine Arts Building, and I enjoyed that very much, too," Cilek said, adding she misses it.
Over the years, Cilek has watched the city transform and recalled when she used to pick tomatoes in the field where Burns Funeral Home stands today.
A caring, humble woman
Trisha Gill, one of Cilek's granddaughters, said she is blessed to have Cilek in her life, as well as her children's lives.
"She's really a sweet, kind-hearted person, and she would do anything for anybody," Gill said.
When she was a child, Gill said she would look forward to sleepovers at Cilek's home, as the pair would often work on a sewing project together.
Granddaughter Debbie Lula said Cilek is dependable, caring and humble; someone who would do whatever they could to help another.
"What I love the most is she's very comforting. I don't care whether it's a big problem, a little problem ... I remember her saying, 'It's going to be OK,'" Lula said. "She makes you feel like there's hope."
As children, Lula said she and her sisters looked forward to their parent's February trip to Florida because it meant Cilek would visit for a week.
The pair still talk on the phone when Lula drives home from work every evening.
These days, Cilek stays busy by keeping up with her home and socializing when she can. For years, Cilek would meet friends at the local McDonald's for breakfast at 6:30 a.m.
Her secret for a long life, she said, is to be friendly and treat people the way you want to be treated.
"I try to take care of myself. I don't drink. Once a while I'll have a glass of wine or something. I'm no drinker, and I'm no smoker," Cilek said. "Otherwise, I got pretty good health."
