Crown Point woman with joy for life dies at 107, family says

"She was going to make sure that those bombs were never going to blow up on, 'our boys,' and they were going to be used to take out the Nazis."

Massey didn't have a mean bone in her body and didn't talk about the war in terms of killing others, Scherping said.

"She always felt a sense of pride of helping out because she said she couldn't go over there and fight, so she felt like this was her way to give back to the country that she was born into, and that she and everybody loved," Scherping said, adding the family didn't know she was a Rosie the Riveter up until Massey was around 90.

Scherping said Massey always helped others; made everyone feel special and in general was "a hell of a lady."

"If I'm half the woman she is, then I'm doing outstanding," Scherping said.

Always joking, smiling

The centenarian was an avid baker, known for her extravagant cakes and pastries.

Above the sugar and spice, Massey, known as Nana to many, was a storyteller and the family historian, her niece, Carmella Radclyffe said.