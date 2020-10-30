Crown Point woman with joy for life dies at 107, family says

CROWN POINT — Mary Massey was a woman who lived life to the fullest. Even at 107, she kept her playfulness about her.
Massey, a longtime Crown Point resident, died Oct. 23 from natural causes surrounded by loved ones, her family said.
Massey is survived by her stepdaughter, Mary Sue McGown; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and various nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Massey; parents Joseph and Filomena Doto; children Ilene Dance, Patricia Scheidt and Keith Hooper; grandchildren Patti Robbins and Karen Sabo; son-in-laws Jerry Dance and Bill Scheidt; two sisters; and seven brothers.
Born into a big Italian family, Massey enjoyed spending time with relatives. In 2007, she moved in with her late daughter, Ilene Dance, said Debbie Lessman, Massey's granddaughter and Dance's daughter.
"It was wonderful, and they were funny together, too," Lessman said of the two living together.
It's been tough for the family, as a sister, Dance and Massey all died in 2020, Lessman said.
During World War II, Massey was a bomb inspector at the Kingsbury Ordinance Plant.
"She used to get a lot of flack from the supervisors there, and they would come up and go, 'Oh, Mary, Mary, you're being too hard on some of these ... it's OK if this or this, or that.' And she would say, 'No way,'" her great niece, Joni Scherping said.
"She was going to make sure that those bombs were never going to blow up on, 'our boys,' and they were going to be used to take out the Nazis."
Massey didn't have a mean bone in her body and didn't talk about the war in terms of killing others, Scherping said.
"She always felt a sense of pride of helping out because she said she couldn't go over there and fight, so she felt like this was her way to give back to the country that she was born into, and that she and everybody loved," Scherping said, adding the family didn't know she was a Rosie the Riveter up until Massey was around 90.
Scherping said Massey always helped others; made everyone feel special and in general was "a hell of a lady."
"If I'm half the woman she is, then I'm doing outstanding," Scherping said.
Always joking, smiling
The centenarian was an avid baker, known for her extravagant cakes and pastries.
Above the sugar and spice, Massey, known as Nana to many, was a storyteller and the family historian, her niece, Carmella Radclyffe said.
When Radclyffe and her sister Cynthia Warnick were children, Massey always made sure their mother, who was raising six children alone, was taken care of.
"About once a year, maybe twice a year, we would get a box of clothing from Aunt Mary from the two girls, from Illene and (Patricia)," Warnick said. "I can remember it was just like Christmas for us because we didn't have new clothes all the time."
In addition to her giving spirit, Massey also was playful, Radclyffe recalled.
"She was always really good at telling jokes. She loved to tell jokes, and we're talking long ones, you know the ones that have a story behind it," Radclyffe said. "I remember her always laughing, always smiling. She was always loving on us kids, hugging us."
She later added: "You were never too old to be young, and that was her philosophy in life, that laughter is what made life worth everything."
Great-granddaughter Halie Gonlag said Massey, "showed you what a joy life can be and to really just embrace every moment with everybody."
Gonlag has called Massey the glue of the family previously during a celebration for Massey's 107th birthday.
"Her favorite part of life was her family and those that she loved," Gonlag said recently.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
