Crown Point woman with joy for life dies at 107, family says
Crown Point woman with joy for life dies at 107, family says

Mary Massey

Mary Massey celebrates her 107th birthday on April 26 from the porch of her Crown Point home. "I'm 107 years old and I'm still going," she said.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Mary Massey was a woman who lived life to the fullest. Even at 107, she kept her playfulness about her. 

Massey, a longtime Crown Point resident, died Oct. 23 from natural causes surrounded by loved ones, her family said. 

Massey is survived by her stepdaughter, Mary Sue McGown; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and various nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Massey; parents Joseph and Filomena Doto; children Ilene Dance, Patricia Scheidt and Keith Hooper; grandchildren Patti Robbins and Karen Sabo; son-in-laws Jerry Dance and Bill Scheidt; two sisters; and seven brothers.

Born into a big Italian family, Massey enjoyed spending time with relatives. In 2007, she moved in with her late daughter, Ilene Dance, said Debbie Lessman, Massey's granddaughter and Dance's daughter. 

"It was wonderful, and they were funny together, too," Lessman said of the two living together. 

It's been tough for the family, as a sister, Dance and Massey all died in 2020, Lessman said. 

During World War II, Massey was a bomb inspector at the Kingsbury Ordinance Plant. 

"She used to get a lot of flack from the supervisors there, and they would come up and go, 'Oh, Mary, Mary, you're being too hard on some of these ... it's OK if this or this, or that.' And she would say, 'No way,'" her great niece, Joni Scherping said.

"She was going to make sure that those bombs were never going to blow up on, 'our boys,' and they were going to be used to take out the Nazis." 

Massey didn't have a mean bone in her body and didn't talk about the war in terms of killing others, Scherping said. 

"She always felt a sense of pride of helping out because she said she couldn't go over there and fight, so she felt like this was her way to give back to the country that she was born into, and that she and everybody loved," Scherping said, adding the family didn't know she was a Rosie the Riveter up until Massey was around 90. 

Scherping said Massey always helped others; made everyone feel special and in general was "a hell of a lady." 

"If I'm half the woman she is, then I'm doing outstanding," Scherping said. 

Always joking, smiling

The centenarian was an avid baker, known for her extravagant cakes and pastries.

Above the sugar and spice, Massey, known as Nana to many, was a storyteller and the family historian, her niece, Carmella Radclyffe said. 

When Radclyffe and her sister Cynthia Warnick were children, Massey always made sure their mother, who was raising six children alone, was taken care of. 

"About once a year, maybe twice a year, we would get a box of clothing from Aunt Mary from the two girls, from Illene and (Patricia)," Warnick said. "I can remember it was just like Christmas for us because we didn't have new clothes all the time."

In addition to her giving spirit, Massey also was playful, Radclyffe recalled. 

"She was always really good at telling jokes. She loved to tell jokes, and we're talking long ones, you know the ones that have a story behind it," Radclyffe said. "I remember her always laughing, always smiling. She was always loving on us kids, hugging us."

She later added: "You were never too old to be young, and that was her philosophy in life, that laughter is what made life worth everything." 

Great-granddaughter Halie Gonlag said Massey, "showed you what a joy life can be and to really just embrace every moment with everybody." 

Gonlag has called Massey the glue of the family previously during a celebration for Massey's 107th birthday. 

"Her favorite part of life was her family and those that she loved," Gonlag said recently. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

