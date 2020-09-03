 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point wrapping up various road projects
alert urgent

Crown Point wrapping up various road projects

{{featured_button_text}}
109th Avenue in Crown Point reopens to motorists

Motorists head east on 109th Avenue in Crown Point. 109th Avenue from Broadway to Iowa Street in Crown Point reopened last month after closing earlier this year for improvements. 

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Road work is wrapping up in the city after a bustling construction season.

During his monthly forum this week, Crown Point Mayor David Uran updated residents on the status of road projects throughout the city. 

Halfway house amid Crown Point family homes angers residents, prompts city lawsuit
Indiana AG sues manager of defunct Crown Theatre after refunds never received

Beyond undertaking vast improvements to 109th Avenue, which reopened to motorists last week ahead of schedule, work has been done on other roads.

"Our community crossing projects are pretty much done. We have some striping on the north end of Merrillville Road from 93rd (Avenue) going south to Summit Street to be completed," Uran said. "Main Street is I would say 99% complete. There's a couple areas there that we have to go back and fix."

Public Works Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite said the city is finishing up work on concrete curbs along Harrington Avenue; a portion of Lake Street between 121st and Greenwood avenues is set to be paved; curbs are being repaired on Mary Ellen Drive in Ellendale Farms; and Lake Street will be paved to Shannon Drive in Ellendale Farms. 

109th reopens ahead of schedule; more work slated for 2021
Crown Point rejects all skate park bids

Brite confirmed there will be traffic interruptions over the next couple of weeks while work is wrapping up.

"The overall improvements in that area will definitely outweigh some of the inconvenience over the next couple weeks, and I believe that'll be a nice improvement to that corridor and area of the city, as well," Uran said.

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: Vaccine in October 'unlikely, not impossible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts