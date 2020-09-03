Crown Point wrapping up various road projects

CROWN POINT — Road work is wrapping up in the city after a bustling construction season.
During his monthly forum this week, Crown Point Mayor David Uran updated residents on the status of road projects throughout the city.
Beyond undertaking vast improvements to 109th Avenue, which reopened to motorists last week ahead of schedule, work has been done on other roads.
"Our community crossing projects are pretty much done. We have some striping on the north end of Merrillville Road from 93rd (Avenue) going south to Summit Street to be completed," Uran said. "Main Street is I would say 99% complete. There's a couple areas there that we have to go back and fix."
Public Works Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite said the city is finishing up work on concrete curbs along Harrington Avenue; a portion of Lake Street between 121st and Greenwood avenues is set to be paved; curbs are being repaired on Mary Ellen Drive in Ellendale Farms; and Lake Street will be paved to Shannon Drive in Ellendale Farms.
Brite confirmed there will be traffic interruptions over the next couple of weeks while work is wrapping up.
"The overall improvements in that area will definitely outweigh some of the inconvenience over the next couple weeks, and I believe that'll be a nice improvement to that corridor and area of the city, as well," Uran said.
