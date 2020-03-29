Crown Theatre without tenant; owner debating next steps, attorney says

CROWN POINT — The historic Crown Theatre is vacant again as building owners try to figure out their next steps.
Earlier this month, Brad Strom, who was leading renovations at the theater, came to a mutual agreement with owners of the building to terminate his lease early, said Alex Kutanovski, attorney for TSA Properties LLC, which owns the building.
Originally, the lease was set to expire April 30, 2021.
Strom entered a lease agreement with TSA Properties in May 2018, Kutanovski said. In fall 2019, the agreement was amended at Strom's request to include Jorge Gutierrez II.
Kutanovski, who is also the assistant city attorney for Crown Point, said TSA Properties saw Gutierrez joining the project as a "jolt in the arm," to get the theater open after its August grand opening was delayed because of needed construction and repairs.
"What TSA's understanding was is that these guys were going to go in there and open up what was basically almost a functioning theater," Kutanovski said.
The agreement was a "typical commercial lease," which required Strom and Gutierrez to pay rent, take care of utilities and provide insurance coverage. There wasn't a stipulation for when the theater should open, Kutanovski said.
The terminated lease agreement also closes the door for a potential purchase agreement between TSA Properties and SG Crown Point Holdings LLC, where Gutierrez is listed as a member, according to Indiana Secretary of State records.
Multiple attempts to contact Strom by phone, and a visit to a residence listed in state records, were unsuccessful. Requests for comment from Christian Bartholomew, who represents SG Crown Point Holdings LLC, were not immediately returned.
Kutanovski declined to disclose the sale price.
While TSA owns the theater, Kutanovski said TSA didn't sell any tickets or receive any money from sales. Additionally, Kutanovski said officials with TSA didn't feel the need to take action against Strom and Gutierrez because rent was being paid.
"It was always portrayed to us that the funding was available, and we had no reason to question that because the rent payments were coming in," Kutanovski said.
"Our goal was to have him as a tenant and have him open a theater. There's no indication from TSA's end that we were trying to remove him from the terms of his lease. TSA entered into a lease for him so he could operate on the property, but that operation was totally up to him."
Stakeholders with TSA Properties didn't want to comment on renovations, ticket sales or delayed refunds, in the hopes that Strom and Gutierrez would "make things right," Kutanovski said.
The TSA's ownership of other buildings on the square doesn't have anything to do with the theater, Kutanovski said. According to data from Lake County's geographic information system, TSA owns 112 N. Main St., where Crown Point Mayor David Uran's campaign office is housed, and 103 N. Main St., the home of Warped Sports and Fitness Lab Training Center.
Records from the Lake County recorder's office indicate TSA has been involved with other properties on the square, including the future site of Ricochet Tacos at 115 W. Joliet St. and Square Roots, 108 N. Main St.
"I think that they they have a history of improving buildings and getting quality tenants into those buildings. That was no different in this situation," Kutanovski said.
At this time, the future of the building remains unclear as TSA decides what to do next.
"It's kind of just hanging out there right now," Kutanovski said. "There's no plans to sell it or do anything specific with it. They're weighing their options right now."
