Crown Theatre without tenant; owner debating next steps, attorney says

Multiple attempts to contact Strom by phone, and a visit to a residence listed in state records, were unsuccessful. Requests for comment from Christian Bartholomew, who represents SG Crown Point Holdings LLC, were not immediately returned.

Kutanovski declined to disclose the sale price.

While TSA owns the theater, Kutanovski said TSA didn't sell any tickets or receive any money from sales. Additionally, Kutanovski said officials with TSA didn't feel the need to take action against Strom and Gutierrez because rent was being paid.

"It was always portrayed to us that the funding was available, and we had no reason to question that because the rent payments were coming in," Kutanovski said.

"Our goal was to have him as a tenant and have him open a theater. There's no indication from TSA's end that we were trying to remove him from the terms of his lease. TSA entered into a lease for him so he could operate on the property, but that operation was totally up to him."

Stakeholders with TSA Properties didn't want to comment on renovations, ticket sales or delayed refunds, in the hopes that Strom and Gutierrez would "make things right," Kutanovski said.