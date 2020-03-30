You are the owner of this article.
2 Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19 virus
2 Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19 virus

Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs, in Chicago on Sunday. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month.

CHICAGO — Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

One was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, spokesman Julian Green said Sunday.

Green also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24. But “out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility," the Cubs informed staff in an email on Friday.

“We know many of these associates know each other, spend time together and speak frequently so we want everyone to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC guidance even though we’re not together and playing baseball,” Green said.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the positive results.

The Cubs said in the email to staff they “reached out to both associates to offer our support.” They also urged employees to monitor their health closely and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

