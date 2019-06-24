ST. JOHN — The town could be a few variances and a special exception away from having a Culver's restaurant opening by Christmas.
Fred Terpstra, who owns Culver's restaurants in Merrillville, Schererville, Crown Point and Highland, discussed plans for his next restaurant during a recent study session of the town's Plan Commission. He hopes to build it on an outlot now used for parking in front of the Target store on U.S. 41.
He will be presenting the plans to the town's Zoning Appeals Board Monday night in order to seek several variances needed for the project. Trepstra also will need the council to approve a special exception required of any business with a drive-through window.
Terpstra said he's been talking to the town about building somewhere since 2014. The project would be similar to the others he owns, with about 4,200 square feet of space and 49 parking spaces, almost double the requirements of the town's zoning code. He also would be allowed to use parking spaces in the rest of the Target-owned property during the non-holiday season.
The special exception applies to businesses in which at least 50% of their sales are at the drive-through, and Terpstra said that's about what Culver's is. The drive-through will have five stacking lanes for people waiting for their orders. The average time for getting people their food is 3 minutes and 32 seconds. When it exceeds that, the corporate offices send someone to check the operation and speed things up, he said.
The zoning code requires only 26 parking spaces, but Terpstra said the restaurant has 14 or 15 employees per shift and likes to keep everything contained on its property and not infringe on its neighbors. All deliveries, except in emergency situations, are done while the restaurant is closed overnight. He offered to meet the town officials at the Crown Point restaurant, which he said most closely resembles the St. John plans, for a meal and a tour.
If the variances are approved, the special exception would be up for a council vote July 11. If everything passes, Terpstra said he hopes to start construction in August, and the restaurant could be ready to open by mid-December. Town Manager Steve Kil said he has not heard any objections to the project so far.
Terpstra said he's looking for a site in Cedar Lake for another restaurant and hopes to build in Hobart across the street from St. Mary Medical Center in the future.