Customers held at gunpoint while Speedway robbers loaded cigs, cash into bags, police say

HOBART — Three armed suspects held customers at gunpoint while robbing a Speedway gas station early Monday, police said.
If spotted, they should not be approached, police said.
"Don't approach them. Just call 911," Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales said.
The robbery happened about 4:05 a.m. Monday at the Speedway near 61st Avenue and Interstate 65, Gonzales said.
Police are still investigating, but have gathered that all suspects carried with them dark-colored plastic garbage bags during the robbery, police said.
While one suspect held at gunpoint all the customers, the two other suspects started loading cigarettes behind the counter and taking money out of the register and stuffing the items into their bags, police said.
Once all of the customers are gathered into one place, the third suspect then also started loading his bag with cigarettes, police said.
"I call this a robbery takeover. They take over the situation by force by corralling or forcing civilians into one area," Gonzales said.
Fortunately, no one was injured, Gonzales said.
The suspects are of unknown race and believed to be right-hand dominant, Gonzales said.
The first suspect was wearing a dark balaclava, gray parka-style jacket, dark gloves, dark pants, and dark shoes.
The second suspect was wearing a dark balaclava, dark jacket with a silver or gray colored strip down the front zipper of the jacket, light blue gloves — possibly surgical gloves — dark pants and dark shoes, police said.
A third suspect was wearing a dark balaclava, dark hooded sweatshirt with possible white drawstrings, dark jeans, light blue gloves — possibly surgical gloves — light shoes and multi-colored underwear with unknown designs, Gonzales said.
Each suspect had a weapon that appears to be a semi-automatic handgun with a silver colored slide. However, it may be a reflection of light off the slide because it appears to be a black colored slide in other photos, Gonzales said.
Witnesses stated that the vehicle was a dark Nissan Pathfinder, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Houck at 219-942-4399 or via email at shouck@cityofhobart.org.