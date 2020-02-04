Customers held at gunpoint while Speedway robbers loaded cigs, cash into bags, police say

HOBART — Three armed suspects held customers at gunpoint while robbing a Speedway gas station early Monday, police said.

If spotted, they should not be approached, police said.

"Don't approach them. Just call 911," Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales said.

The robbery happened about 4:05 a.m. Monday at the Speedway near 61st Avenue and Interstate 65, Gonzales said.

Police are still investigating, but have gathered that all suspects carried with them dark-colored plastic garbage bags during the robbery, police said.

While one suspect held at gunpoint all the customers, the two other suspects started loading cigarettes behind the counter and taking money out of the register and stuffing the items into their bags, police said.

Once all of the customers are gathered into one place, the third suspect then also started loading his bag with cigarettes, police said.

"I call this a robbery takeover. They take over the situation by force by corralling or forcing civilians into one area," Gonzales said.

Fortunately, no one was injured, Gonzales said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}