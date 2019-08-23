CROWN POINT — Lake County has been hit with a cyber attack that forced the shutdown of email service and several internal applications throughout county government, officials said Friday.
The breach came in the form of ransomware, a type of malicious software that denies access to computer systems until a ransom is paid to the attacker.
Systems administrators first noticed the ransomware on some county computers Thursday afternoon, according to Mark Pearman, director of county's information technology office. To prevent the virus from spreading, IT staff began taking encrypted and unencrypted servers off the network “out of an abundance of caution,” he said.
The IT department is working with Crowdstrike, the county’s cybersecurity contractor, to conduct a damage assessment, which involves scanning all county servers and roughly 3,000 computers to determine which have been corrupted. Systems administrators don’t expect to have a full picture of the extent of the breach until late Friday.
“Our main effort right now is to mitigate the issue,” Pearman told The Times.
The attack against Lake County computers comes about a month after LaPorte County suffered a similar breach. In that case, LaPorte paid a ransom of $132,000 worth of Bitcoin to the attackers to restore access to their affected systems.
The Lake County IT department has not yet identified the source of the cyber attack, Pearman said, adding that a preliminary investigation indicates the ransomware was hidden on county systems earlier this month and “sat there until now.”
Meanwhile, email service on the county domain remains suspended, meaning messages cannot be sent from or received by addresses ending in lakecountyin.org, according to Pearman. County employees still have internet access and have been asked to conduct business using their personal emails, if necessary.
Lake County’s critical public safety agencies appear to have been spared from the ransomware attack. Systems at Lake County 911 and the Sheriff’s Department remain online, so “law enforcement was not affected,” Pearman said.