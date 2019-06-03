WHITING — Summer is kicking off into full swing June 15 with the second annual Ride and Rail Tour bicycle trip to downtown Chicago.
Participants will ride their cycles from Whiting to Chicago on bike trails and return on the South Shore Railroad, followed by a 2.5-mile bike ride back to Whiting. The ride starts at 9 a.m. and is estimated to return to Whiting at 1:30 p.m.
Tom Dabertin, one of the organizers, said as a bicyclist for many years, he and others liked riding on the bike paths but wanted to ride farther. He said the ride celebrates the "wonderful back paths to downtown Chicago."
The ride is organized by the United Citizens Association and sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Commuter Transportation District, Community Healthcare System, Region Signs, Hammond Port Authority and the city of Whiting.
Riders are encouraged to reserve their spot as space is limited and the event was sold out in 2018. Cost per rider is $25 and includes the train ticket, a shirt and coupons to local businesses. Proceeds from the event go to improvements for bike paths in the area. Registration can be done online at active.com/whiting-in/cycling/races/2nd-annual-ride-and-rail-tour-2019.