Dangerous conditions expected at beaches in Porter and LaPorte counties

Life-threatening swimming conditions are expected for Lake Michigan in both Porter and LaPorte counties Tuesday night.

A Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service is in effect from 7 p.m. to the early hours Wednesday for Porter County. High wave action and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches.

Beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water and not to venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures, the alert states.

The beach hazard alert for LaPorte County and part of Michigan goes into effect earlier at 5 p.m. and continues until the early hours of Wednesday.

Piers will be “heavily swamped by waves,” the alert states, and high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.

Waves could build to 3 to 6 feet. The high waves are expected to build after the thunderstorm chances this evening.