Dangerous conditions expected at beaches in Porter and LaPorte counties

Life-threatening swimming conditions are expected for Lake Michigan in both Porter and LaPorte counties Tuesday night.
A Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service is in effect from 7 p.m. to the early hours Wednesday for Porter County. High wave action and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches.
Beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water and not to venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures, the alert states.
The beach hazard alert for LaPorte County and part of Michigan goes into effect earlier at 5 p.m. and continues until the early hours of Wednesday.
Piers will be “heavily swamped by waves,” the alert states, and high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.
Waves could build to 3 to 6 feet. The high waves are expected to build after the thunderstorm chances this evening.
Beachgoers in LaPorte County also are advised to stay off piers and out of the water to avoid strong currents that could pull swimmers into deeper water.
AnnMarie Hilton
Education Reporter
AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.
