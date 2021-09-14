 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dangerous conditions expected at beaches in Porter and LaPorte counties
alert urgent

Dangerous conditions expected at beaches in Porter and LaPorte counties

Great Lakes Grand Prix

Dangerous swimming conditions expected for Porter and LaPorte counties beaches Tuesday evening. 

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

Life-threatening swimming conditions are expected for Lake Michigan in both Porter and LaPorte counties Tuesday night. 

A Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service is in effect from 7 p.m. to the early hours Wednesday for Porter County. High wave action and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches. 

Beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water and not to venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures, the alert states. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The beach hazard alert for LaPorte County and part of Michigan goes into effect earlier at 5 p.m. and continues until the early hours of Wednesday. 

Piers will be “heavily swamped by waves,” the alert states, and high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. 

Waves could build to 3 to 6 feet. The high waves are expected to build after the thunderstorm chances this evening.

Beachgoers in LaPorte County also are advised to stay off piers and out of the water to avoid strong currents that could pull swimmers into deeper water.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Martian structures could someday be built from literal blood, sweat and tears

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts