 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana teen's body recovered from Lake Michigan, DNR says
alert urgent

Indiana teen's body recovered from Lake Michigan, DNR says

{{featured_button_text}}
Beach safety

Waves splash near the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront on June 23.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from Lake Michigan Monday after she was reported missing while swimming with family, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Members of the Michigan City Police Department recovered the New Haven, Indiana, teen's body around 3 p.m. and began performing life-saving measures immediately, the release states.

The teen was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the incident, a beach hazard statement, which warned of dangerous swimming conditions, was in effect.

The incident is currently under investigation, DNR said in a news release.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been 40 drownings, along with three unknown conditions, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Sept. 1. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued beach hazards statement for all Northwest Indiana beaches on Monday afternoon and remains in effect until late Wednesday. 

People should stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions, including waves reaching 4 to 7 feet, strong rip currents and structural currents, NWS said. 

Beachgoers also should avoid venturing out on piers, jetties, breakwall or other shoreline structures, NWS said.

DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said beachgoers should be mindful of advisories before heading to the beach.

"If you disregard them, it can be fatal," Brock said of beach hazards statements. "People need to pay attention to them and take them seriously and check for those statements before you go to the beach. A lot of times, people are just not even aware that the statement is out or that it exists." 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Indiana tops 100,000 COVID 19 cases
Jasper County News

Indiana tops 100,000 COVID 19 cases

  • Updated

Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases across Indiana pushed the state past 100,000 overall, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Watch Now: Related Video

Labor Day crowds drive fears of new Covid-19 spikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts