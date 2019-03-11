The Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation has opened the application period for its 2019 fellowship, a yearlong program aimed at grooming future Indiana leaders in the public and private sectors.
The program seeks up to 20 Indiana residents who have innovative ideas on “expanding opportunity through free enterprise and entrepreneurship, and promoting strong, effective leadership in business, government, health and education,” according to the foundation.
Fellows are required to attend monthly meetings and quarterly speakers’ events in the Indianapolis area, and will be matched with a like-minded mentor for the duration of the fellowship. Candidates do not have to be Republicans to apply, according to the foundation.
“The goal of the Fellows program is to attract and nurture talent,” Daniels, a former governor and current president of Purdue University, said in a statement. “We want to inspire and support younger people, recruit them to extend Indiana's 21st century record as a leadership state in innovation and creative good governance.”
Although the program is geared toward an up-and-coming generation of leaders, it is open to Indiana residents of any age. The application deadline is April 10. Winners will be notified by May 1.
Further information and an online application can be found at at www.MDLFIndiana.org.