Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington has made peace with the idea of Griffith leaving for another township, but he says state finance officials have left the town without options in the event its divorce plans don’t work out.
In an interview on Friday, Washington was sympathetic to Griffith’s frustration with having to pay more than $2 million to Calumet Township each year while receiving just a fraction of that amount in services.
But he criticized the Department of Local Government Finance for “passing the buck” on helping Griffith reduce its tax obligation while remaining in the township.
“If they are not allowed to leave, there are parties above my pay grade that need to sit down and look at what went wrong,” Washington said, calling out both the DLGF and state lawmakers from the Region. “Why is Griffith paying so much?”
Although Griffith residents voted overwhelmingly to secede from Calumet Township in September, the town has yet to finalize the split. Indiana law gives a seceding town one year to join a new township, but Griffith was rejected twice — first by St. John Township in December and then by North Township later that month.
Griffith won a temporary reprieve in late April, when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1177 extending the deadline to November 2020. With more time to work out a deal, Griffith is once again making its case to North Township, which covers Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, Highland and Munster.
Griffith’s outreach efforts picked up some momentum last week, when town Councilman Rick Ryfa, R-3, met with Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to discuss joining North Township. McDermott, who previously opposed the move, now supports the idea, Ryfa said.
Even with the backing of an influential mayor, Griffith’s bid to join North Township is far from a done deal. Township Trustee Frank Mrvan and the three-member board still have to determine whether Griffith’s tax contributions outweigh the strain on township services that comes with adding a new member.
“While Mayor McDermott is a valued opinion, this decision is ultimately up to the North Township board and trustee," Mrvan told The Times last week.
The complex fiscal relationship between Calumet Township and its two municipal members, Gary and Griffith, lies at the core of the secession controversy. Because of Gary’s low assessed values and tax collection problems, Griffith must cover far more than its share of the township budget.
The disparity has worsened over the years because Gary is locked in a spiral of declining property values and high spending on social services, causing has its property tax rate to spike to the highest in the state. With a tax rate north of $8 for every $100 of assessed value, the city has had a tough time attracting new investment and business development.
“What affects Gary affects the whole Region,” Washington said earlier this year. “The problem with Gary’s low assessed values affects Calumet Township.”
The situation has caused friction with Griffith, which has seen its tax obligation to Calumet Township surge over past five years. Last year, Griffith forked over about $2.2 million -- nearly half of its property tax collection -- to Calumet Township, while receiving just $30,000 in poor relief services in return, according to town officials.
At the same time, the tax collection rate in Griffith was about 98 percent, compared to Gary’s 39 percent.
Given such a severe fiscal imbalance, it’s understandable that Griffith would seek a more equitable relationship elsewhere, Washington said. In the meantime, state officials should come up with a backup plan to address Griffith’s concerns in case the town has to remain in Calumet Township, he added.
“I’m not trying to stop (Griffith), but there is a possibility that St. John and North will say no again,” Washington said. “So the DLGF needs to step up their game. Let’s all sit down and find out how we can help Griffith and Calumet Township work something out.”
One option, Washington said, is for a state lawmaker such as Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, to form a committee with local stakeholders to study how to give Griffith some relief from its tax obligations to the township.
Washington warned against a bill proposed by State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, that would allow Griffith to administer its own poor relief services. If passed, the bill would harm the state township system by encouraging other towns to flee at the first sign of fiscal trouble, he argued.
“To me, that’s not a solution to the underlying problem,” Washington said. “Every time a town decides they want to leave and start their own, that’s unfair to the township.”