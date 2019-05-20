Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington said Monday he will ask local Democratic Party leaders to appoint him to serve the remainder of late Lake County Councilwoman Elsie Franklin’s term.
Washington said he is preparing to send letters of intent to precinct committee members in the county’s 2nd District, which Franklin represented from 2003 until her death earlier this month.
The district includes precincts in Gary, Griffith and unincorporated Calumet Township.
“My goal is to continue the legacy that Elsie Franklin created in trying to help people and working for the betterment of the 2nd District and Lake County as a whole,” Washington said. “If that means crossing aisles, that’s what I want to continue (to do).”
An experienced political operative, Washington is considered among Democratic Party insiders to be a leading candidate to fill the vacant council seat. He is personally close with Franklin’s family and backed Jerome Prince — the chair of the influential Gary Democratic Party Precinct Organization — in his successful bid to unseat Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
Washington says his experience managing budget issues from his time on the Calumet Township board means he will face “no learning curve at all” if appointed to Franklin’s seat.
“I know state, federal and definitely local legislation,” he said. “I’m fully aware of what the responsibilities (of a council member) are.”
The 2nd District vacancy has sparked widespread interest, according to Michael Ball, the chairman of the Griffith Democratic Party. Ball said he expects the field to grow to as many as 10 candidates by the day of the caucus, which is yet to be determined.
If appointed, Washington intends to serve the remainder of Franklin’s term and run for the seat in 2020, he said.
“Elsie always told me people run for office for two reasons: to be somebody or to do something,” Washington said. “I’m here to do something.”