Data: Complaints against Chicago police rise amid protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Complaints against Chicago police officers rose to record levels amid protests throughout the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, city data shows.

About 900 complaints were filed between the first day of protests on May 26 until June 29, the last day records were available, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

There were 99 complaints on June 4, the most of any day in the last 13 years, according to the newspaper's review of public information.

Chicago police spokesman Luis Agostini said in a statement that “during the period of civil unrest, enforcement action was appropriately taken when individuals were violating the law and participating in criminal acts."

But civil rights groups and attorneys representing organizers of the protests say many videos taken during protests show officers using force against protesters who weren't breaking the law.

A total of 413 complaints were identified to be directly related to the protests between May 29 and June 5, 55% of which were for excessive force, 22% for improper searches and 11% for verbal abuse, according to a recent report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.