Day reporting, probation for defendant who stabbed man in chest several times

CROWN POINT — A Highland man convicted in 1998 of voluntary manslaughter was sentenced Thursday to two years in a day-reporting program followed by two years on probation for stabbing a man in 2016 in Hammond.
Jerald Wolotka, 55, pleaded guilty May 20 to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.
Wolotka was accused of stabbing a then-26-year-old man Aug. 18, 2016, three times in the chest after the man broke up a fight between Wolotka and the man's father at a home in the 7100 block of Delaware Avenue in Hammond.
The victim suffered a 2-centimeter stab wound to his right upper chest, a 1-centimeter laceration to his mid sternum and a 2-centimeter stab wound to his left lower chest, according to a plea agreement.
Wolotka initially was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss those charges in exchange for his plea.
Defense attorney Paul Stracci described Wolotka's 1998 conviction as an "isolated incident" and said Wolotka completed that sentence without any issues.
Stracci said the victim's stab wounds "did not penetrate internally" and were "superficial." He asked Judge Pro Tempore Jamise Perkins to sentence Wolotka in accordance with his plea agreement.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kathleen Kurowski said the death of the victim's father complicated her office's ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Kurowski said her supervisor informed the victim of the terms of Wolotka's plea agreement, but he didn't respond to her inquiries about whether he wanted to give a victim impact statement.
Perkins accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Wolotka to two years in the Lake County Community Corrections day-reporting program, followed by two years on probation.
Wolotka's 1998 conviction for voluntary manslaughter stemmed from the Nov. 21, 1997, homicide of Paul T. Williams, who was shot in the head at point-blank range. Williams, who lived in the same Lake Station trailer park as Wolotka, was found dead in a ditch the next day by state troopers in Jasper County, according to court records.
