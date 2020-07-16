Day reporting, probation for defendant who stabbed man in chest several times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Highland man convicted in 1998 of voluntary manslaughter was sentenced Thursday to two years in a day-reporting program followed by two years on probation for stabbing a man in 2016 in Hammond.

Jerald Wolotka, 55, pleaded guilty May 20 to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

Wolotka was accused of stabbing a then-26-year-old man Aug. 18, 2016, three times in the chest after the man broke up a fight between Wolotka and the man's father at a home in the 7100 block of Delaware Avenue in Hammond.

The victim suffered a 2-centimeter stab wound to his right upper chest, a 1-centimeter laceration to his mid sternum and a 2-centimeter stab wound to his left lower chest, according to a plea agreement.

Wolotka initially was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss those charges in exchange for his plea.

Defense attorney Paul Stracci described Wolotka's 1998 conviction as an "isolated incident" and said Wolotka completed that sentence without any issues.

Stracci said the victim's stab wounds "did not penetrate internally" and were "superficial." He asked Judge Pro Tempore Jamise Perkins to sentence Wolotka in accordance with his plea agreement.