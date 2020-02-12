1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — One person is dead after a SUV collided with a parked semitrailer on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 1:52 p.m. a black Chevrolet Blazer struck a disabled semitrailer that was pulled over on the right shoulder in the westbound lanes of I-94 at the 37 mile marker, Indiana State Police said.

Authorities said at this time it is unknown why the driver of the SUV drove off the roadway and into the semitrailer. The 1999 Kenworth semitrailer was parked "well off" the roadway when the crash happened, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the wreck, the right and center westbound lanes at the 37 mile marker on I-94 in Michigan City were blocked. The area of the lane blockages and crash is 3 miles east of the Michigan City exit.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said drivers should use caution if they have to travel though the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.