1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94, police say

A black Chevrolet Blazer is destroyed after crashing into a parked semitrailer Wednesday on Interstate 94 in Michigan City. The driver of the SUV died, police said.
Provided
MICHIGAN CITY — One person is dead after a SUV collided with a parked semitrailer on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon, police said.
At 1:52 p.m. a black Chevrolet Blazer struck a disabled semitrailer that was pulled over on the right shoulder in the westbound lanes of I-94 at the 37 mile marker, Indiana State Police said.
Authorities said at this time it is unknown why the driver of the SUV drove off the roadway and into the semitrailer. The 1999 Kenworth semitrailer was parked "well off" the roadway when the crash happened, police said.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Following the wreck, the right and center westbound lanes at the 37 mile marker on I-94 in Michigan City were blocked. The area of the lane blockages and crash is 3 miles east of the Michigan City exit.
The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said drivers should use caution if they have to travel though the area.
Jacob Koehn
Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Eugene Turner
Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Fraud, theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kyle Dilley
Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Patrik Heisler
Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jacob Martinez
Age: 29
Residence: Fort Wayne
Arrest Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Krissy Kramer
Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Tyrone Hicks
Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Residential entry, battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Randy Heider
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jacob Carriveau
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Driving while suspended
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Alexis Tompkins
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Crystal Miller
Age: 35
Residence: Bristal
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Marvin Rainey
Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Felicia Felix
Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 4, 2020
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Ronald Crittendon
Age: 45
Residence: Kingsford Heights
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Ryan Schomaker
Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Timothy Applegate
Age: 38
Residence: New Carlisle
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Charnyse Day
Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Bonnie Larson
Age: 49
Residence: Minooka
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2020
Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution, forgery theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Madison Kobat
Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Amber Pace
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Shaun Worland
Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!