1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94, police say
1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94, police say

A black Chevrolet Blazer is destroyed after crashing into a parked semitrailer Wednesday on Interstate 94 in Michigan City. The driver of the SUV died, police said.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — One person is dead after a SUV collided with a parked semitrailer on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 1:52 p.m. a black Chevrolet Blazer struck a disabled semitrailer that was pulled over on the right shoulder in the westbound lanes of I-94 at the 37 mile marker, Indiana State Police said.

Authorities said at this time it is unknown why the driver of the SUV drove off the roadway and into the semitrailer. The 1999 Kenworth semitrailer was parked "well off" the roadway when the crash happened, police said. 

Following the wreck, the right and center westbound lanes at the 37 mile marker on I-94 in Michigan City were blocked. The area of the lane blockages and crash is 3 miles east of the Michigan City exit. 

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld until next of kin are notified. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation said drivers should use caution if they have to travel though the area. 

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

