Deadline is Friday for suburban Cook County residents to apply for cash aid
alert urgent

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, shown in this file photo from 2014, has announced a second round of direct cash payments to suburban Cook residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 John Smierciak, file, The Times

CHICAGO — Friday is the deadline for suburban Cook County residents to apply for a second round of cash payments to cover basic expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first phase of the program, more than 25,000 people applied for one-time, $600 payments, with about 3,000 residents receiving money. County officials said in a news release that 41% of applicants worked in the hard-hit hospitality, health care and retail industries.

The county initially budged $2.1 million for the program, then added $2 million because of the heavy demand.

The latest cash infusion of $7 million is expected to provide the $600 grants to 18,000 more people. The project is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

"This is the 10th month of a national crisis that has continued to hit residents and businesses particularly hard, namely people who work in the restaurant, retail, entertainment and arts industries," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in the release. "People need stability and providing direct cash assistance is one critical way to contribute to the well-being of our residents."

To apply for the cash aid, suburban Cook County residents must have:

  • One form of government-issued identification with a current address, or two alternative forms of identification;
  • Proof of COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures;
  • Proof of household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level as of March 1, 2020;
  • Bank information, for those seeking direct deposit.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday at www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.

