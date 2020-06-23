Death of Portage girl nets 30-year sentence in 'Jekyll and Hyde' case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Nearly three years after a 19-month-old Portage girl died after suffering blunt force trauma that left her with brain, skull, eye and teeth injuries, a 32-year-old Wheatfield man was taken away to prison in a case that the judge likened to the classic tale of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer sentenced Gary Hanney to 30 years behind bars following a sentencing hearing that lasted a portion of two days over the last two weeks.

Clymer commented on how family and friends described Hanney as a kind and gentle person, yet the injuries suffered by the child left in his care told another story.

Forensic pathologist Darin Wolfe, who conducted the autopsy on the child, told the court Tuesday morning that the girl's 27-inch, 17½-pound body was nearly covered with injuries in various stages of healing.

The injuries suffered at the time of the July 18, 2017 incident in question were primarily contained to the head and included fractures, blood in and on the brain, hemorrhaging in the eyes and four loose lower front teeth.

"These are all consistent with blunt force trauma to the head," Wolfe said of the cause of death.