Deaths of 2 lawyers in their home deemed suspicious, police say
OAK PARK, Ill. — The deaths of two attorneys found in their suburban Chicago home are being treated as suspicious, Oak Park police officials said Tuesday.

Police officers were responding late Monday to a call for a well-being check when the found the bodies of Thomas E. Johnson, 70, and his wife, Leslie Ann Jones, 67.

The couple were partners in the Chicago law firm of Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert & Davis.

Police Chief LaDon Reynolds said Tuesday preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates "suspicious circumstances" surrounded the couple’s deaths. He added the injuries sustained by Johnson and Jones did not appear to be self-inflicted.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not release information on the cause of the victims’ deaths.

Johnson served as a hearing officer for Chicago Police Department investigations into alleged officer misconduct that could lead to firings or lengthy suspensions. Last year, he presided at hearings for four police officers accused of covering up the investigation into the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

He also presided at a hearing for an officer who shot and killed 55-year-old Bette Jones, 55, and Quintonio LaGrier, 18, during a 2016 confrontation with LaGrier. All five officers were eventually fired.

