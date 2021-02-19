Defendant admits he worked with 3 others to gun down man at gas station

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday to murdering a Gary man in 2015 during a robbery.
Dontrall J. Phillips, of Davenport, Iowa, admitted in his plea agreement he worked with three other men to rob 21-year-old Donald Fuzzell on April 12, 2015, at 23rd Street Gas in the 2300 block of Broadway in Gary.
Phillips and co-defendant Jimmie Caldwell, 23, approached Fuzzell while Fuzzell was parked near a gas pump and announced a robbery, but Fuzzell refused to give up his property, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Phillips and Caldwell both shot Fuzzell, killing him, records state.
During the robbery, co-defendants Walter A. Rondo III and Daidreon Sparks, both 24, watched out for any police activity, according to court documents.
If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Phillips' plea agreement, Phillips would be sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Fuzzell's family plans to give several victims' impact statements at Phillips sentencing, which was set for March 18.
Defense attorney Cipriano Rodriguez said he advised Phillips not to go to trial because of the evidence against him. Under the plea agreement, Phillips would receive a minimum sentence for murder.
Phillips has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was committed to a state hospital in 2019 after two metal health professionals determined he was not competent to assist in his own defense.
The state hospital later determined Phillips had gained competency, and he was returned to the Lake County Jail.
Rondo pleaded guilty in December 2018 and is scheduled to be sentenced June 4.
Caldwell has pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear in court April 23.
Sparks has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is set for Feb. 23.