Defendant admits he worked with 3 others to gun down man at gas station

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday to murdering a Gary man in 2015 during a robbery.

Dontrall J. Phillips, of Davenport, Iowa, admitted in his plea agreement he worked with three other men to rob 21-year-old Donald Fuzzell on April 12, 2015, at 23rd Street Gas in the 2300 block of Broadway in Gary.

Phillips and co-defendant Jimmie Caldwell, 23, approached Fuzzell while Fuzzell was parked near a gas pump and announced a robbery, but Fuzzell refused to give up his property, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Phillips and Caldwell both shot Fuzzell, killing him, records state.

During the robbery, co-defendants Walter A. Rondo III and Daidreon Sparks, both 24, watched out for any police activity, according to court documents.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Phillips' plea agreement, Phillips would be sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Fuzzell's family plans to give several victims' impact statements at Phillips sentencing, which was set for March 18.