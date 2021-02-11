Defendant in 4-year-old murder-for-hire case may face jury in November

CROWN POINT — A defendant in a murder-for-hire case filed in 2016 is now scheduled to face a jury in November.

Ronnie Major, 50, of Gary, was released from jail July 19, 2019, after Lake County prosecutors didn't bring him to trial in time while holding him in custody.

He's accused of paying co-defendant Antoine Gates $10,000 to fatally shoot 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.

Blair had been scheduled to testify against Major in a previous case, according to court records.

In 2011, Major was convicted in the previous case of battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two years in prison. He had completed that sentence by the time he was arrested on the murder-for-hire charges in 2016.

Major and his two co-defendants in the murder-for-hire case, Gates, 44, of Gary, and Michael Rivera, 65, of Gary, each have pleaded not guilty.

Major has changed attorneys several times and most recently hired lawyer Jack Friedlander, who appeared Thursday with Major via videoconference before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.