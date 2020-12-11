 Skip to main content
Defendant in attempted murder case drops request to travel after judge issues warrant
CROWN POINT — A woman accused of fatally striking a Region sports figure with her vehicle withdrew a motion to travel out of state for work after failing to be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, court records show.

Raquel M. McCormick, 48, was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but her hearing was continued until Feb. 26.

McCormick was arrested Sept. 2 on charges alleging she attempted to murder her boyfriend — well-known Region sports figure Thomas Brankin — by hitting him with her vehicle Aug. 11 in downtown Highland. 

Brankin died Sept. 1 at a Dyer hospital. Lake County prosecutors could file a murder charge against McCormick, if Brankin's final cause of death is related to the crash. Upgraded charges had not been filed as of Friday.

On Oct. 29, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted McCormick's motion to travel out of Indiana for work, but required she be placed on a GPS-equipped monitor at county expense.

McCormick is the owner and operator of the Illiana Brew Bus, which offers tours of breweries and wineries in the Chicago area and southwest Michigan, court records state. 

On Nov. 2, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg filed a motion to revoke McCormick's bond, because McCormick had not presented herself to ICU Monitoring to be fitted with an ankle bracelet.

Cappas issued a warrant for McCormick and set a hearing on the state's motion to revoke bond.

That same day, McCormick's attorney, Paul Stacci, asked that McCormick's motion seeking permission to travel be withdrawn and the state's motion to revoke bond be denied.

McCormick no longer needed to travel out of state, because the coronavirus pandemic shut down her business, Stracci wrote. He also asked that GPS monitoring be removed as a condition of McCormick's bond.

Cappas granted Stracci's motion Nov. 4.

McCormick remains free on a $7,500 cash bond, which she posted Sept. 4, records show. 

