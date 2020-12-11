Defendant in attempted murder case drops request to travel after judge issues warrant

CROWN POINT — A woman accused of fatally striking a Region sports figure with her vehicle withdrew a motion to travel out of state for work after failing to be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, court records show.

Raquel M. McCormick, 48, was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but her hearing was continued until Feb. 26.

McCormick was arrested Sept. 2 on charges alleging she attempted to murder her boyfriend — well-known Region sports figure Thomas Brankin — by hitting him with her vehicle Aug. 11 in downtown Highland.

Brankin died Sept. 1 at a Dyer hospital. Lake County prosecutors could file a murder charge against McCormick, if Brankin's final cause of death is related to the crash. Upgraded charges had not been filed as of Friday.

On Oct. 29, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted McCormick's motion to travel out of Indiana for work, but required she be placed on a GPS-equipped monitor at county expense.

McCormick is the owner and operator of the Illiana Brew Bus, which offers tours of breweries and wineries in the Chicago area and southwest Michigan, court records state.