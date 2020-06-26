You are the owner of this article.
Defendant in murder-for-hire case back in custody without bond
Defendant in murder-for-hire case back in custody without bond

CROWN POINT — A defendant in a murder-for-hire case was back in custody Friday, one day after a judge issued a warrant for him for failing to appear in Lake Criminal Court. 

Ronnie Major, 50, of Gary, was taken into custody hours after Judge Samuel Cappas issued the warrant Thursday. He made an initial appearance before a magistrate Friday morning, records showed.

Major will remain in custody without bond until he goes before Cappas, who will decide whether to keep him in jail, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office. That court date was not yet listed Friday in online records.

Major was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.

He was released from jail July 19, 2019, after Cappas granted his attorney's request to release him under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody. The rule allows for exceptions when delays are caused by the defendant or a congested court calendar.

Major failed to appear in court in November, but appeared the following day with former attorney Jamise Perkins. When he failed to appear June 11, Cappas rescheduled the hearing for Thursday because of questions about whether Major was notified of the court date.

Major has been represented by several attorneys over the years, but has not hired someone to work on his defense since Perkins withdrew because of a conflict of interest.

Because of Major's lack of an attorney, no trial date is currently set in the case.

