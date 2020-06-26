Defendant in murder-for-hire case back in custody without bond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A defendant in a murder-for-hire case was back in custody Friday, one day after a judge issued a warrant for him for failing to appear in Lake Criminal Court.

Ronnie Major, 50, of Gary, was taken into custody hours after Judge Samuel Cappas issued the warrant Thursday. He made an initial appearance before a magistrate Friday morning, records showed.

Major will remain in custody without bond until he goes before Cappas, who will decide whether to keep him in jail, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office. That court date was not yet listed Friday in online records.

Major was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.

He was released from jail July 19, 2019, after Cappas granted his attorney's request to release him under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody. The rule allows for exceptions when delays are caused by the defendant or a congested court calendar.