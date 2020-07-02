Defendant in murder-for-hire case wins release after failing to show up for court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge released a defendant in a murder-for-hire case from jail Thursday on the condition he provides a current address.

Ronnie Major, 50, of Gary, was arrested last week after Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas issued a bench warrant because Major failed to show up for a hearing.

Major had been without an attorney since late last year, and his address on file with the court was not current, records show.

Major was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.

He was released from jail July 19, 2019, after Cappas granted his attorney's request to release him under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding him in custody.

A magistrate last week appointed a public defender to represent Major, who had requested several continuances while he looked for a private attorney.

Cappas set Major's next court date for Aug. 14.