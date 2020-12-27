Defendant posts bond on charges alleging he shot man at Lake Station bar

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man posted bond Wednesday on charges alleging he shot a man in the neck during a confrontation among patrons inside a Lake Station bar.

Jesus A. Ramirez, 27, was fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet while awaiting trial on six felony charges, including aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, records show.

Ramirez, who is represented by attorney John Cantrell, posted an agreed bond of $2,500 cash.

Ramirez is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man Nov. 21 at Mi Cantina bar, formerly Ruthie's Central Lounge, at 3425 Central Ave.

Surveillance video showed a group of men entered the bar and greeted Ramirez, who had a "rat tail" hairstyle, according to court records.

One of the men went to the bathroom and appeared to have a negative interaction with a man in the victim's group of friends, who were seated in another area of the bar, documents state.

The interaction later escalated into an argument between the groups, and Ramirez fired a shot into the ceiling, records allege.

The 31-year-old told police he heard gunshots, so he pushed his girlfriend to the floor and was attempting to leave when he was shot.