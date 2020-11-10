Defendant shot man after becoming enraged about missing car, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he became upset after learning a car he dropped off for service was missing, walked across a street and shot a driver in a similar-looking car.

Tyran L. Calhoun, 20, is accused of approaching a 31-year-old Valparaiso man Sept. 14 in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Grant Street in Gary and repeatedly yelling, "Give me my (expletive)."

A witness told police the white Chevrolet Impala that Calhoun had brought to a mechanic in the 1600 block of Grant looked similar to the driver's car, but it wasn't the same car, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The witness said the white car Calhoun brought in was parked on the street when a woman, who appeared to have a bleeding wound on her left eyebrow, started it up, court records state.

The woman told the witness, "It's my car," before driving off, documents allege.

Calhoun arrived minutes later looking for the car. When the witness explained what happened, Calhoun said, "Go catch that (expletive)," records state.

As the witness left to look for the woman, Calhoun approached the man in the white Impala across the street, demanded he get out and opened fire on him, records state.