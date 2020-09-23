Defendant shot man outside Highland bar, attempted to follow him inside, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man stalked his ex-girlfriend, shot a man she was with outside Growlers in Highland, and attempted to follow the wounded man inside the bar but left when he found the door locked, records allege.
Willie M. Walker III, 29, already was being held at the Lake County Jail on charges alleging he kidnapped the ex-girlfriend from outside her relative's Hammond home after she fled from the confrontation early Sept. 6 outside Growlers, 2816 Highway Ave.
Walker was charged Monday in connection with the shooting, which wounded a 34-year-old Hammond man.
The woman told police she dated both the 34-year-old Hammond man and Walker in the past, but wasn't romantically involved with either of them Sept. 6.
Walker began texting the woman while she was at Shades of Time bar in Griffith, telling her he knew she was there and identifying the Hammond man by the number on a jersey he was wearing, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
She and the man drove together, along with a group of friends in another vehicle, to Growlers, records state.
When the woman and man got out of her car at Growlers, Walker approached them with a gun and called out the man's name, documents allege.
The man told police he slapped Walker's gun, heard two gunshots and ran inside the bar for help. A bouncer let him in and locked the door, records state.
Walker approached the door with a gun in his hand and tried to open it, but left after finding it locked, records allege.
Walker is accused of following the woman, who left in her car, to her relative's home in Hammond.
The woman's relative tried to intervene as the woman argued with Walker, but Walker punched the relative and forced the woman into his car, records state.
Police found Walker and the woman at her apartment in East Chicago, according to documents. Officers recovered a gun tucked between a mattress and a box spring.
Police found two spent shell casings from outside Growlers, along with the woman's phone. She consented to a search, which revealed the text messages Walker sent to her while she was inside Shades of Time, records state.
Walker's bond was set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash on the new charges of stalking, battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.
His bond in the previous case also is set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash. Not guilty pleas previously were entered his behalf to eight felony counts, including kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery.
