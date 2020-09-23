Defendant shot man outside Highland bar, attempted to follow him inside, records allege

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man stalked his ex-girlfriend, shot a man she was with outside Growlers in Highland, and attempted to follow the wounded man inside the bar but left when he found the door locked, records allege.

Willie M. Walker III, 29, already was being held at the Lake County Jail on charges alleging he kidnapped the ex-girlfriend from outside her relative's Hammond home after she fled from the confrontation early Sept. 6 outside Growlers, 2816 Highway Ave.

Walker was charged Monday in connection with the shooting, which wounded a 34-year-old Hammond man.

The woman told police she dated both the 34-year-old Hammond man and Walker in the past, but wasn't romantically involved with either of them Sept. 6.

Walker began texting the woman while she was at Shades of Time bar in Griffith, telling her he knew she was there and identifying the Hammond man by the number on a jersey he was wearing, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

She and the man drove together, along with a group of friends in another vehicle, to Growlers, records state.

When the woman and man got out of her car at Growlers, Walker approached them with a gun and called out the man's name, documents allege.