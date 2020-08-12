Defense disputes cause of death in 5-year-old boy's murder case

Vasquez declined to set a deadline but signed an order requiring the hospital to provide the records to the prosecutor's office in hopes it might expedite the process. Altpeter said she would provide them to Randolph when she receives them.

Daniel's father, Daniel Holdcroft Sr., told The Times in April that his son was the light of many people's lives and loved driving remote-controlled cars and playing Pokemon video games and cards.

Daniel lived with his mother and Tunstall, who told police they took Daniel and his sibling to look at a house that morning and stopped at Taco Bell on the way home to get food for the adults, records show.

He said they fed the children cereal when they arrived at a residence in unincorporated Schererville, and Daniel's mother left for work just before 2 p.m., according to documents.

Tunstall told police he put the children down for a nap about 2 p.m. and fell asleep. He said he woke up about two hours later and tried to wake Daniel, who began vomiting, records allege.