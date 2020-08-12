Defense disputes cause of death in 5-year-old boy's murder case

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's 5-year-old son said Wednesday the boy's medical records may contain information favorable to his client.
Michael J. Tunstall, 26, of Knox, was charged with murder in April after 5-year-old Daniel Holdcroft Jr. died April 16 at Franciscan Health Dyer from multiple head injuries and a ruptured left lung, court records state.
A forensic pathologist with the Lake County coroner's office determined Daniel's injuries occurred about four hours after his last feeding, with a major injury about one hour before his death, according to records. Investigators alleged the boy was in Tunstall's care for more than three hours before his death.
Tunstall's attorney, Lonnie Randolph II, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez to set a deadline for the state to turn over Daniel's medical records to him.
"The cause of death is at issue here," Randolph said. "It's hard to believe there hasn't been some type of medical information going back to April 16."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said she has been diligent in seeking the medical records.
The prosecutor's office received a signed signature form from Daniel's father two weeks ago, and she immediately faxed a request to the hospital, she said.
Vasquez declined to set a deadline but signed an order requiring the hospital to provide the records to the prosecutor's office in hopes it might expedite the process. Altpeter said she would provide them to Randolph when she receives them.
Daniel's father, Daniel Holdcroft Sr., told The Times in April that his son was the light of many people's lives and loved driving remote-controlled cars and playing Pokemon video games and cards.
Daniel lived with his mother and Tunstall, who told police they took Daniel and his sibling to look at a house that morning and stopped at Taco Bell on the way home to get food for the adults, records show.
He said they fed the children cereal when they arrived at a residence in unincorporated Schererville, and Daniel's mother left for work just before 2 p.m., according to documents.
Tunstall told police he put the children down for a nap about 2 p.m. and fell asleep. He said he woke up about two hours later and tried to wake Daniel, who began vomiting, records allege.
Tunstall called the child's aunt into the room for help, then dialed 911 as she performed CPR on Daniel. The boy's mother left work about 5:45 p.m. after receiving a call about her son's condition, records show.
At the hospital, police noticed bruises and fresh adult-sized bite marks on Daniel's body.
Tunstall told police he had played a "bite game" with Daniel earlier in the day "to get him to calm down." He admitted Daniel cried out because of a bite, but Tunstall said he didn't remember where he had bitten the child, documents state.
He also told police he previously had noticed a "hand mark" on Daniel's buttocks, initially claimed he suspected Daniel's biological father, but then said he believed it was caused by Daniel's mother, documents state.
Vasquez set a status hearing in Tuntall's case for Aug. 26.
