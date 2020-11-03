Defense questions credibility of state's witness as trial in 2013 murder case opens

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors said Tuesday evidence presented during Geremiah Erwin's murder trial this week will show Erwin fatally shot 30-year-old Marchello Valliant seven years ago in Hammond while attempting to rob Valliant during a marijuana deal.

Erwin's attorney, Scott King, asked the jury to listen carefully, because one of the state's witnesses — who was in the car with Erwin and Valliant before the shooting — has been "in trouble with the law" several times since the homicide and anticipates one of his cases will be dismissed in exchange for his testimony.

Erwin, 24, of Hammond, was just 17 years old when he was charged in 2013 with with murder and murder in the perpetration of robbery.

Erwin also has had several more contacts with law enforcement since Valliant's homicide, including an arrest in 2017 in Lake Criminal Court on a federal warrant for a gun charge. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in 2018 to possessing a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number.

Judge Jamise Perkins is presiding over Erwin's murder trial this week in Lake Criminal Court.