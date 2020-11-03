Defense questions credibility of state's witness as trial in 2013 murder case opens

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors said Tuesday evidence presented during Geremiah Erwin's murder trial this week will show Erwin fatally shot 30-year-old Marchello Valliant seven years ago in Hammond while attempting to rob Valliant during a marijuana deal.
Erwin's attorney, Scott King, asked the jury to listen carefully, because one of the state's witnesses — who was in the car with Erwin and Valliant before the shooting — has been "in trouble with the law" several times since the homicide and anticipates one of his cases will be dismissed in exchange for his testimony.
Erwin, 24, of Hammond, was just 17 years old when he was charged in 2013 with with murder and murder in the perpetration of robbery.
Erwin also has had several more contacts with law enforcement since Valliant's homicide, including an arrest in 2017 in Lake Criminal Court on a federal warrant for a gun charge. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in 2018 to possessing a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number.
Judge Jamise Perkins is presiding over Erwin's murder trial this week in Lake Criminal Court.
Valliant, of Hammond, was shot twice Sept. 24, 2013, as he sat in the driver's seat of the Buick in the 7500 block of Chestnut Avenue, records show. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A witness told Hammond police she saw two men struggling inside a white Buick before hearing several shots and seeing a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt walk away holding a gun by his leg, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said.
The man with the gun was later identified Erwin, Bruno said.
The witness described seeing a third man — who was wearing a yellow shirt and didn't have a gun — duck outside the vehicle, Bruno said.
Retired Hammond police Sgt. John Muta testified he found Valliant unresponsive but still clutching cash in his hand. Valliant had small spots of suspected blood on his shirt and appeared to have been shot in the chest and abdomen, Muta said.
Police found more loose money inside Valliant's Buick and a handgun protruding from under the driver's seat, Muta said.
Bruno told jurors they would hear from Trentez Tucker, who accompanied Erwin and Valliant to the 7500 block of Chestnut Avenue.
Tucker is expected to testify he and Erwin were preparing to buy marijuana from Valliant when he heard Erwin say, "Give me all you got," Bruno said.
Another witness will testify he picked up Tucker after Tucker ran from the scene, and will describe Tucker's demeanor, Bruno said.
When King said the evidence would show Valliant was "a drug dealer," several members of Valliant's family got up and walked out of the courtroom.
King said Tucker was never charged in connection with Valliant's homicide and entered into an agreement in January with the state for his testimony against Erwin.
"I invite your careful attention," King said. "It might also be worthwhile to think about what evidence didn't come in."
Hammond Patrolman David Hornyak testified he was the second officer to arrive on scene. Valliant was a heavy set man, and a firefighter told Hornyak Valliant had been shot in the chest, Hornyak said.
King asked, "In the front of the chest?"
Hornyak said, "Yes."
Adam Scheeringa
Alan Martinez
Bethany Roach
Brandon Smith
Brian Garza
Britton Wilson
Carlos Andrade
Catherine Bergen
Chad Laffoon
Charles Snyder
Cristina Galka
Dajionay James
Danielle Thomas
David Ledesma
David Wilson
Dejuan Eskew
Dermonta Ramsey
Drequan Crowder
Dustyn Boyd
Dwan McDowell
Earl Warner
Edward Bellmore
Edward Lopez
Eliot Flores
Franklin Swopes
Guiyou Shen
Jamaille Shaw
James Fontecchio
James Roberson
Jeffrey Hudgins
Jeremiah Burns
John Crawley
Jordan Lewis
Jordan Reel
Jordyn Schierberl
Jorge Galan
Jose Lopez
Jose Nunez
Jose Rivera
Joseph Olivotto
Kaylan White
Keith McCoy
Kristopher Earl
Lanie Phillips
Lonnie Hutton
Mauricio Torres Mancilla
Melissa Kerns
Michael Melendez
Orlando Cabrales
Paige Del Real
Peter Reindl
Richard Vinet
Robert Mundo
Samuel Bramwell
Samuel Camacho
Samuel Readus
Scott Kennedy
Stacy Kwilas
Tyran James
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!