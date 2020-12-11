'Definitely different': PNW grads cross commencement stage in socially distanced celebration

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students who graduated this spring and summer were also invited to this month’s events after their own celebrations moved into the virtual sphere.

Each attending student was asked to register for a time Friday or Saturday of this week or last, depending on their preferred campus.

Upon arrival, students checked in, stopped at one of several photo opportunities and crossed a stage complete with the graduation classic “Pomp and Circumstance” playing overhead.

“I’ve been thinking about today for quite some time, obviously, given the circumstances,” 2020 graduate Magdalena Madrigal said. “I was thinking about how different it was going to be but, honestly, seeing everyone smiling and letting us take these pictures with our family has made such an interactive experience in comparison to graduation before. Before it felt like we were just one number in a whole pool, but this is definitely more intimate.”

For those unable or uncomfortable attending in person, the university broadcast speeches from PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon and Student Government Association President Oriana White online.