Delayed opening for Winfield postal substation coming after training complete, official says

"When (Culver) feels comfortable, they can open. (U-Haul Rentals) will decide," Sprandel said.

Culver said numerous residents have stopped to mail packages or purchase stamps and she has had to turn them away.

Right now, Culver, said she could not give an exact date as to when the postal substation will have its grand opening.

"There's so many details to learn and I want things done the right way. I take it seriously," Culver said.

Skinner, whose office is also getting daily calls questioning when the new substation will open, said she and her township staff and other town officials have been working for several years with local postal officials to restore postal service to the area.

The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.

That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.

On June 26, 2018, Skinner's office sent state officials a petition with the signatures of 2,548 residents asking to restore postal service.