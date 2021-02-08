Delayed opening for Winfield postal substation coming after training complete, official says

WINFIELD — The town's postal substation will open once training has been satisfactorily completed, Crown Point Postmaster Mary Sprandel said.
"We're working together to get training done. It's a lot to learn," Sprandel said.
The new postal substation shares space with U-Haul Rentals business, 8380 109th Ave., which is owned by George and Diane Smith.
U-Haul Rentals was selected in the spring by the postal services for the site of the substation in Winfield.
Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner announced in mid-November she hoped to have the new service open to residents by sometime in December.
Computers, scales and signs had been mailed to the substation for initial start-up sometime in November, Amy Culver said.
Culver, the manager at U-Haul Rentals, will be the individual who will handle customer service for those who come to the postal substation.
Culver said she has received at least some training from postal officials but needs more, something Sprandel has promised her in coming days.
"I want to be efficient and not make any mistakes," Culver said.
Sprandel said her staff will be providing additional training to Culver.
"When (Culver) feels comfortable, they can open. (U-Haul Rentals) will decide," Sprandel said.
Culver said numerous residents have stopped to mail packages or purchase stamps and she has had to turn them away.
Right now, Culver, said she could not give an exact date as to when the postal substation will have its grand opening.
"There's so many details to learn and I want things done the right way. I take it seriously," Culver said.
Skinner, whose office is also getting daily calls questioning when the new substation will open, said she and her township staff and other town officials have been working for several years with local postal officials to restore postal service to the area.
The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.
That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.
On June 26, 2018, Skinner's office sent state officials a petition with the signatures of 2,548 residents asking to restore postal service.
The petition and request to restore the postal service was eventually sent to the office of then President Donald J. Trump.
"I got a letter back from the president's office and he was the only one to light on it. He assigned it to someone in Indiana," Skinner said.
The town of Winfield and nearby unincorporated Lakes of the Four Seasons, which use a Crown Point ZIP code, have mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.
The service area includes some 15,000 residents in both the Winfield and Lakes of the Four Seasons area, Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.