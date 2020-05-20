Delivery driver accused of striking woman, leaving scene

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver accused of striking a woman with his car outside a Chicago restaurant is facing felony charges over what police say was an altercation over social distancing protocols.
Aamir Mohammed, 30, was caught on video hitting woman with a Toyota Prius, apparently knocking her down Friday outside Mrs. T's Southern Fried Chicken. The 24-year-old woman was blocking the driver’s traffic while his car appeared to be parked.
The woman suffered injuries to her shoulders, pelvis, arms and head, police said.
Police later identified the driver in the video as Mohammed.
Restaurant owner Nita Tanner said the woman hit by the car in the video is her daughter. She said the altercation escalated when she asked the driver to wait for his order outside the restaurant in accordance with social distancing guidance. The man kicked the door and damaged it before going into his car and striking her daughter, Tanner said.
The driver left the scene, but he turned himself in to police Saturday. He was charged with aggravated battery, failure to report an accident with injuries and driving without a license.
During a court hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said that the victim, Bijan Early, was still in the hospital, where she was being treated for two broken shoulders, a broken left arm and pelvis and a head laceration.
Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy also explained during the hearing that Mohammed did not have a valid driver's license but was able to get the car from a rental company that takes half the driver's profits. Mohammed, he said, drove for Grubhub under the rental company's name.
Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered Mohammed released on $500 bail. But, according to the Chicago Tribune, she also ordered that he be placed on electronic monitoring out of concern that Mohammed, a native of India, might pose a flight risk.
Mohammed is scheduled to return to court May 27.
