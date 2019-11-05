Hebron — Democrat Kevin Joseph, 40, defeated Republican Jonathan Peceny, 28, in the Town Council District 2 race.
"I'm just excited. And I want to thank everyone who came out and supported me and I'm ready to get into it and see what we can do for the town," Joseph said.
Joseph is a machinist at U.S. Steel, who has served as a vice president on the Hebron Redevelopment Commission.
Winners in the at-large race for two open seats on the Town Council were Republican Todd P. Adamczyk, 44, and incumbent Town Councilman Dave Peeler, 60.
Adamczyk teaches physical education and health in the Hebron Schools.
This is his first time running for office.
Adamczyk also serves on both the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Plan Commission.
Peeler, 60, a handler for NIPSCO, has been on the Town Council for 10 years, including two elected terms and one time as an appointment through caucus.
Also running for an at-large position were Howard O'Connor, 62, and Democrat Jeff Grogan, 63.