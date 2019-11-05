{{featured_button_text}}

Hebron — Democrat Kevin Joseph, 40, defeated Republican Jonathan Peceny, 28, in the Town Council District 2 race.

"I'm just excited. And I want to thank everyone who came out and supported me and I'm ready to get into it and see what we can do for the town," Joseph said.

Joseph is a machinist at U.S. Steel, who has served as a vice president on the Hebron Redevelopment Commission.

Winners in the at-large race for two open seats on the Town Council were Republican Todd P. Adamczyk, 44, and incumbent Town Councilman Dave Peeler, 60.

Adamczyk teaches physical education and health in the Hebron Schools.

Like local government, local journalism matters.
We’re offering FREE views to read our elections coverage when you sign up for a free account.
Log in Sign up

This is his first time running for office.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Adamczyk also serves on both the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Plan Commission.

Peeler, 60, a handler for NIPSCO, has been on the Town Council for 10 years, including two elected terms and one time as an appointment through caucus.

Also running for an at-large position were Howard O'Connor, 62, and Democrat Jeff Grogan, 63.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0