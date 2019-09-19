Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke plans to make a pit stop in Gary on Monday.
O'Rourke will be at J's Breakfast Club, 3669 Broadway, from noon to 2:30 p.m. for an official town hall meeting, according to his campaign website.
According to his website, O'Rourke has plans outlined for climate; criminal justice; democracy; economy; education; gun safety; hate crimes; health care; immigration; LGBTQ+; national security; and veterans.
Those interested can RSVP at act.betoorourke.com/event/beto-events/33511?source=map&akid=.