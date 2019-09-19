{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke answers a question Sept. 13 during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston

 David J. Phillip, AP

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke plans to make a pit stop in Gary on Monday. 

O'Rourke will be at J's Breakfast Club, 3669 Broadway, from noon to 2:30 p.m. for an official town hall meeting, according to his campaign website. 

According to his website, O'Rourke has plans outlined for climate; criminal justice; democracy; economy; education; gun safety; hate crimes; health care; immigration; LGBTQ+; national security; and veterans. 

Those interested can RSVP at act.betoorourke.com/event/beto-events/33511?source=map&amp;akid=.

