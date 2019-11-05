MUNSTER — Democratic candidates claimed victory on election night, flipping the script for the predominately Republican-controlled council.
Democrats Kenneth Schoon and Steve Tulowitzki are the apparent winners of two of Munster's council seats.
"This is very significant," Tulowitzki said. "For the past 16 years there has been single-party control over the Town Council and clerk-treasurer's office. This is a historic event and I think it will serve the people of Munster to have more equal representation on their council."
Schoon, of Ward 1, was in the lead by a small margin against Republican Richard Flahaven, who is a chief information officer and data privacy officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Co.
Schoon is a retired Indiana University Northwest professor and has served on the board of the Dunes Learning Center, on the Munster Plan Commission, Munster Park Board and the Munster Centennial Committee. He is currently on the Munster Chamber of Commerce.
In Ward 4, Tulowitzki gained a significant lead over longtime Republican Councilman David Nellans. Tulowitzki, a first-time candidate, is an executive coach for a global accounting firm. Nellans was elected in 1999 and has served ever since, marking 20 years on the council this year.
"While campaigning I've seen such a huge outpouring of support," Tulowitzki said. "I have ran a very positive campaign and I think the people of Munster are ready for that."
Republican Lee Ann Mellon, Ward 2; Republican Charles Gardiner, Ward 3; and Andy Koultourides, Ward 5, were all unchallenged in their council positions.