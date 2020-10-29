DeMotte man accused of molesting child for years

JASPER COUNTY — A 35-year-old DeMotte man was arrested last week on suspicion of years-long sexual misconduct with an underage girl.
Joshua R. Beedle is accused of molesting a girl while he was alone with her on several different occasions over the course of three to four years, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives obtained and served a warrant for Beedle's arrest Oct. 23 after investigating reports of a child molestation in Jasper County, officials said.
Beedle is charged with felony counts of child molesting or touching a child under 14 and sexual misconduct with a minor committed by a person at least 21 years old.
He was being held Thursday at the Jasper County Detention Center on $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash bond.
An initial hearing was set for Beedle at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Jasper County Superior Court.
