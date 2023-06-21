HAMMOND — A federal judge has imprisoned a DeMotte man for collecting child pornography for the second time in a decade.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 210-month sentence Wednesday on 42-year-old Thomas Scott Spangle.

Spangle pleaded guilty to receiving sexually graphic images of children in the spring of 2021 while on court supervision for a prior conviction involving child pornography.

Court records indicate Spangle was first charged with distributing child pornography in May 2010 after an undercover agent for the Federal Bureau of Identification found illicit images of children Spangle had posted on the internet.

They traced the photos to him through his home computer then in rural Newton County, southwest of Roselawn.

Spangle pleaded guilty in 2012 and received an 84-month sentence the following year.

Federal prison officials released Spangle in July 2019, but he was sentenced to remain under court supervision for the next 15 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Benson states in court papers the court’s probation office was monitoring Spangle electronic devices and detected that he began less than two years after his prison release viewing child pornography on a cell phone and video gaming devices.

The FBI received a search warrant to scan Spangle’s devices and found several sexually-explicit images stored on them.

Spangle agreed to give up his constitutional right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to avoid a lengthier imprisonment.

Defense attorney Mark A. Psimos said Spangle is confined to a wheelchair and had to be released from federal detention shortly after his arrest because of medical complications arising from his having been paralyzed from the waist down since age 19.

Benson argued Spangle’s disability in no way lessens the harm caused to the victims of his conduct.

