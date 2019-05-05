LAKE STATION —There will be a new mayor in 2020, and two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary.
City Councilwoman Esther Rocha-Baldazo is facing political newcomer Bill Carroll in the race. Mayor Christopher Anderson decided not to pursue another term in office.
Rocha-Baldazo is in her first term as an at-large representative on the City Council, and she served as the panel's president in 2016. Rocha-Baldazo also is a Democratic precinct committeewoman, and she has more than 30 years of service as a banking professional.
As she developed experience on the council, Rocha-Baldazo knew she wanted to pursue the mayor's office.
“I thought it was time for me to step up,” Rocha-Baldazo said.
Attracting new economic development opportunities in the city is among Rocha-Baldazo's top goals as mayor.
She said she would be aggressive in pursuing new businesses because it's vital to the transformation of the city. Enhancing infrastructure in the community would assist in those efforts.
Financial responsibility also is top priority for Rocha-Baldazo, and she would closely monitor spending to ensure all funding allocations are warranted and justified.
Although the city is facing several issues, Rocha-Baldazo believes there are brighter days ahead for the municipality.
“Lake Station is moving forward,” Rocha-Baldazo said.
Carroll is seeking public office for the first time.
The director of daily operations at the Lake Station Ace Hardware location also is a Democratic precinct committeeman in the city.
Although he hasn't held an elected position before, Carroll said he is strongly involved in volunteer organizations in the city. His job at Ace has given him the opportunity to hear residents' concerns.
Carroll said Lake Station needs to stabilize its finances. He believes the sale of the water system will advance, and that will help with those efforts.
Carroll will place an emphasis on razing dilapidated and abandoned homes in the city.
Once they are town down, it produces opportunities to sell the empty land and bring new residential development that can enhance the assessed value in the city.
“We have to be a viable community to live in,” Carroll said.
He said the city's roads are in need of many improvements, and he would apply for all possible grants to help fund roadwork.
The winner in Tuesday's primary will face Republican Cynthia Robbins in the general election.