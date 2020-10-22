 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dense fog leads to hazardous driving conditions through morning, NWS says
alert urgent

Dense fog leads to hazardous driving conditions through morning, NWS says

{{featured_button_text}}
fog stock

Traffic makes its way through the fog on U.S. 30 in Merrillville in this file photo.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Northwest Indiana commuters should exercise caution while driving early Thursday, as dense fog is expected to linger through the morning, forecasters said.

Fog will cause low visibility on the roads, which will cause hazardous driving conditions in certain parts of the Region.

Visibility is expected to be as low as one quarter mile or less, the National Weather Service reported.

Dense fog advisories were in effect through 10 a.m. local time in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as much of the rest of Indiana. Fog will affect Lake and Porter counties mainly south of Interstate 80.

Trouble areas in Illinois include Kankakee County and eastern Will County.

Drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave ample distance ahead of their vehicles, NWS said.

Those with automatic headlights should make a point to manually activate them, as many won't start automatically in the daylight, Illinois State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said.

"Be cautious at intersections, slow down (and) turn on your headlights," Slocum tweeted.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Delivering RVs to firefighters who lost their homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts