Dense fog leads to hazardous driving conditions through morning, NWS says

Northwest Indiana commuters should exercise caution while driving early Thursday, as dense fog is expected to linger through the morning, forecasters said.
Fog will cause low visibility on the roads, which will cause hazardous driving conditions in certain parts of the Region.
Visibility is expected to be as low as one quarter mile or less, the National Weather Service reported.
Dense fog advisories were in effect through 10 a.m. local time in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as much of the rest of Indiana. Fog will affect Lake and Porter counties mainly south of Interstate 80.
Trouble areas in Illinois include Kankakee County and eastern Will County.
Drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave ample distance ahead of their vehicles, NWS said.
Those with automatic headlights should make a point to manually activate them, as many won't start automatically in the daylight, Illinois State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said.
"Be cautious at intersections, slow down (and) turn on your headlights," Slocum tweeted.
