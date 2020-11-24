 Skip to main content
Dense fog to settle in Region Tuesday night; thunderstorms expected to follow, officials say
Snow accumulates on Indiana Avenue in downtown LaPorte

A light dusting of snow covers Indiana Avenue in downtown LaPorte early Tuesday morning.

 Provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation

Snow swiftly shifted to rain after a brief accumulation early Tuesday in parts of Northwest Indiana, resulting in traffic hazards and some crashes throughout the morning, officials reported.

On Tuesday night, precipitation will give way to patches of dense fog, which is set to whisk through north central Illinois to Northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low-40s through Wednesday. 

Spots of lingering fog with some light rain drizzle are expected to last through Wednesday morning. Isolated, scattered thunderstorms are predicted to follow Wednesday afternoon, where storms may be especially strong south of Interstate 80, forecasters predicted. 

In unincorporated Porter County, about a half-inch of heavy snow had fallen and changed to sleet by 7 a.m., the county highway department reported.

The department deployed 20 salt trucks to check bridges and main roads. 

Downtown LaPorte also was covered by a thin dusting of snow, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Conditions on many state highways were wet and slushy around 9 a.m., dispatchers said. Indiana State Police responded to a handful of accidents early Tuesday on the area's major highways, Lowell district dispatchers said. None of them resulted in any serious injuries or traffic obstructions.

Snow mixing with rain created slushy, slick patches on road, which resulted in weather advisories for hazardous road conditions to be posted Tuesday morning for all counties in Northwest Indiana's five-county region and all border counties in Illinois.

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report. 

