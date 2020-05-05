Departing Valparaiso superintendent will get $170K payment on June 1, plus more for unused personal, vacation days

VALPARAISO — New details are emerging about the resignation of Valparaiso Superintendent Julie Lauck in a settlement agreement approved Monday by the Valparaiso Community Schools board.
Lauck is not leaving the district by force, according to a copy of her resignation letter attached in the May 4 settlement agreement.
The board has also agreed to keep Lauck on for consultation through the end of the month and has provided a letter of recommendation for future employment.
The Valparaiso Community Schools board voted unanimously to accept Lauck's resignation and the settlement agreement in a special session meeting conducted Monday afternoon via Zoom videoconference.
In the meeting, the board gave no explanation for the school leader's departure, but thanked her for her years of service to the Valparaiso district.
Lauck has been with Valparaiso Community Schools for six years — first serving as an assistant superintendent, then as the district's superintendent for nearly two years.
She had just over two years left on her most recent superintendent's contract with the district.
Lauck's employment with Valparaiso Community Schools will end June 1, according to the settlement agreement shared with The Times on Tuesday.
On June 1, Lauck will be paid an additional year of her base salary of $170,725, and will receive payment by May 15 for accrued vacation and personal time, according to the settlement.
The board has also agreed to pay 80% of the cost of premium health, dental and vision insurance for Lauck and her family from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, and the cost of a basic life insurance policy not more than $50,000.
Lauck could not be reached by The Times for comment. Her letter of resignation, dated May 3, was brief and did not give a reason for leaving the district other than stating "this resignation is of no force and effect."
In the settlement, the board spoke of Lauck's leadership in the Valparaiso Community Schools district, writing "Dr. Lauck has received praise from the board for her service to VCS and has never received a negative performance evaluation."
A recommendation letter attached to the agreed upon settlement detailed Lauck's oversight of increased school safety measures, the completion of a $160 million building project, and the launch of a districtwide eLearning program now being used as students finish their school year from home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"Dr. Lauck's investment in our students and community has been first rate," the letter reads, detailing the creation of a Viking of the Month employee recognition program. "She has acknowledged every employee on their birthday, and she improved lines of communications among all VCS stakeholders."
Lauck was instrumental in launching the district's well-liked Viking Puppy Project, bringing trained therapy dogs into nearly every Valparaiso school building.
She also received significant criticism this winter after the district decided to unexpectedly cancel its dual language immersion program at Parkview Elementary School.
The district announced a new plan to re-pilot the popular program after parents rallied in support of Parkview DLI and the school's former principal who resigned as district leaders moved to end the program.
A district spokesperson and school board President Rob Behrend did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
"The board will begin its search process for a new superintendent," reads a board statement shared with The Times on Monday. "As the process unfolds, we will keep you updated."
A special board meeting to discuss personnel has been scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Thursday.
