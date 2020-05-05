Departing Valparaiso superintendent will get $170K payment on June 1, plus more for unused personal, vacation days

On June 1, Lauck will be paid an additional year of her base salary of $170,725, and will receive payment by May 15 for accrued vacation and personal time, according to the settlement.

The board has also agreed to pay 80% of the cost of premium health, dental and vision insurance for Lauck and her family from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, and the cost of a basic life insurance policy not more than $50,000.

Lauck could not be reached by The Times for comment. Her letter of resignation, dated May 3, was brief and did not give a reason for leaving the district other than stating "this resignation is of no force and effect."

In the settlement, the board spoke of Lauck's leadership in the Valparaiso Community Schools district, writing "Dr. Lauck has received praise from the board for her service to VCS and has never received a negative performance evaluation."

A recommendation letter attached to the agreed upon settlement detailed Lauck's oversight of increased school safety measures, the completion of a $160 million building project, and the launch of a districtwide eLearning program now being used as students finish their school year from home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.