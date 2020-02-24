You are the owner of this article.
Deployed soldier catches home burglars via doorbell cam; arrest made near Chicago
Deployed soldier catches home burglars via doorbell cam; arrest made near Chicago

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Two suspected burglars have been arrested after a man who said he was a soldier deployed to Iraq called police to say he'd just watched two men on his smartphone he'd hooked up to his doorbell camera walk out of his garage carrying his power tools, authorities said.

According to Park Ridge Police, the department got a call early Friday from a man who identified himself as a soldier. The man, who said he was in Iraq, told police he saw two men enter his garage empty handed and leave it loaded down with power tools.

Officers responded to the area at about 2:30 a.m. Friday and spotted two men walking along a road not far from the address where the caller said he lived. Police said the men were carrying items they determined had been taken from the garage, as well as other items they believe had been stolen from cars in the area.

The Park Ridge Herald-Advocate reported that officers arrested 23-year-old Andres Gutierrez of Chicago and 24-year-old Brandon Shaw of Arcola. Both men were charged with three counts of burglary and were scheduled to appear Saturday in bond court at the Cook County criminal court building.

