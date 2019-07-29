VALPARAISO — Two deputies have been brought on to serve under the directors of the reformed Porter County Board of Elections and Registration.
Democrat Sharon Slusher and Republican Jeannie King were sworn in recently to work under Republican Director Sundae Schoon and Democrat Becky Rauch as assistant director.
The entire board except Jeff Chidester approved their appointment.
“Out of all the candidates these two had all of the qualifications and knowledge needed for this position. Both showed the passion for the electoral process we were looking for,” said Clerk Jessica Bailey.
Both Slusher and King have more than a decade's worth of experience working in elections.
“They'll aid in the day-to-day operations,” Schoon said. “As voter turnout increases, that means there's more registration and paperwork, which requires careful work. Every deputy helps with every aspect of this office.”
The deputies were requested in June right before the board's reorganization in July.
Initially, Bailey requested four deputies, but the county council opted for a wait-and-see approach, allowing two before adding any more new employees.
Schoon said adding two more deputies would be a major help to some of the projects on which the directors would like to focus.
“We have a huge workload, and it would be a huge help to us if we had a team of four,” she said. “There's several projects including improving our social media presence and expanding some election-related training.”
The change to the board on July 1 was prompted by the state after several issues involving the midterm election in 2018 caused the vote count to be delayed for days. Some voters were turned away due to a lack of poll workers and many locations had to remain open late. Among the changes, the Office of Voter Registration was abolished and its duties were merged into the new board of elections.