Design a 93rd Avenue that can handle future demands, St. John tells engineers

Moore said NIES would prefer to get more involved with town officials on what they would like to see done before the project is designed entirely. NIES didn't provide a cost estimate for the project.

"We do not have that yet, we would look into it a little bit more detailed to try to figure out exactly what you want to do, and again, depends on what you guys want to do," he said.

Chris King, president of Robinson Engineering, said he understands the growing pains in the town, as he recently moved to St. John.

The first step, King said, is a corridor study to understand the traffic along 93rd and its key intersections.

"The biggest problem I see from 93rd Avenue — it's screaming to be an arterial route, and you're comp planning calls it an arterial route, but it doesn't function as one," King said.

King said if the town "were do to everything you can do," to improve 93rd, the project would cost $20 million, which would include creating ways for residents to visit the town center by foot or bike.