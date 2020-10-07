 Skip to main content
Design a 93rd Avenue that can handle future demands, St. John tells engineers
ST. JOHN — Town officials want to reinvent 93rd Avenue in the coming years — a project that comes with a multimillion-dollar price tag. 

During a recent meeting, four engineering firms presented their ideas on corridor improvements 

Town Council President Gerald Swets said the purpose of the early September meeting was to pick a company for the project. 

Swets also invited residents, whether present or via a YouTube livestream, to comment on the project by emailing Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez or Town Manager Craig Phillips at bhernandez@stjohnin.com or cphillips@stjohnin.com, respectively.

NIES Engineering, First Group Engineering, Robinson Engineering and American Structurepoint each presented plans. Several 30-minute presentations included bikes paths.

Dennis Cobb, president of First Group Engineering, told council members as the town continues to grow, 93rd Avenue and U.S. 41 are going to see more traffic — a recurring problem.

“The only way to completely solve that problem in the future,” he said, “is building an interchange.”

“My point in saying that is give me enough time and enough money, I can solve your problems," Cobb said. "But the question is at what cost to your community?"

Cobb encouraged town officials to also consider bike and pedestrian plans to help residents connect to commercial areas without driving. 

First Group's corridor plans costs $19.1 million and is broken up by priority. The cost doesn't include utility relocation or curb and gutter work. 

  • Projects labeled priority one include: a roundabout at 93rd Avenue and Keilman Street; adding turn lanes at the intersection of 93rd Avenue and U.S. 41; adding left turn lanes on the west and northbound approaches of Keilman Street; adding an eastbound left turn lane on 93rd Avenue to Thiel Street; and reconstructing Keilman to three lanes.
  • Priority two projects include: adding a bike lane from Town Hall to Clarmonte Drive; adding turn lanes to Clarmonte Drive and Hart and Deodor streets; softening the curves on 93rd; and mill and overlay 93rd from Clarmonte to Cline Avenue.
  • Priority three includes: adding a continuous left turn from Schafer Drive to Cline Avenue; a roundabout at Cline; and mill and overlay 93rd from Schafer to Cline.
Chris Moore, principal with NIES Engineering, said the project would be broken up into sections, from Prairie West Park to Keilman Street, as well as improvements to Keilman and 93rd to the east. 

Moore cited a bike lane along 93rd, as well as additional left turn lanes. 

"Making sure that we get everything through there to help get the traffic through there and help you guys look good. That's No. 1 priority," Moore said. 

Moore said NIES would prefer to get more involved with town officials on what they would like to see done before the project is designed entirely. NIES didn't provide a cost estimate for the project. 

"We do not have that yet, we would look into it a little bit more detailed to try to figure out exactly what you want to do, and again, depends on what you guys want to do," he said.

Chris King, president of Robinson Engineering, said he understands the growing pains in the town, as he recently moved to St. John. 

The first step, King said, is a corridor study to understand the traffic along 93rd and its key intersections. 

"The biggest problem I see from 93rd Avenue — it's screaming to be an arterial route, and you're comp planning calls it an arterial route, but it doesn't function as one," King said.

King said if the town "were do to everything you can do," to improve 93rd, the project would cost $20 million, which would include creating ways for residents to visit the town center by foot or bike

Eric Wolverton, a project manager with American Structurepoint, said the first step for the overhaul of 93rd would include a red flag assessment, which would pinpoint anything that could cause the project to go awry. 

A roundabout could be included in the project, Wolverton said. 

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

