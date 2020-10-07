Design a 93rd Avenue that can handle future demands, St. John tells engineers

ST. JOHN — Town officials want to reinvent 93rd Avenue in the coming years — a project that comes with a multimillion-dollar price tag.
During a recent meeting, four engineering firms presented their ideas on corridor improvements
Town Council President Gerald Swets said the purpose of the early September meeting was to pick a company for the project.
Swets also invited residents, whether present or via a YouTube livestream, to comment on the project by emailing Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez or Town Manager Craig Phillips at bhernandez@stjohnin.com or cphillips@stjohnin.com, respectively.
NIES Engineering, First Group Engineering, Robinson Engineering and American Structurepoint each presented plans. Several 30-minute presentations included bikes paths.
Dennis Cobb, president of First Group Engineering, told council members as the town continues to grow, 93rd Avenue and U.S. 41 are going to see more traffic — a recurring problem.
“The only way to completely solve that problem in the future,” he said, “is building an interchange.”
“My point in saying that is give me enough time and enough money, I can solve your problems," Cobb said. "But the question is at what cost to your community?"
Cobb encouraged town officials to also consider bike and pedestrian plans to help residents connect to commercial areas without driving.
First Group's corridor plans costs $19.1 million and is broken up by priority. The cost doesn't include utility relocation or curb and gutter work.
- Projects labeled priority one include: a roundabout at 93rd Avenue and Keilman Street; adding turn lanes at the intersection of 93rd Avenue and U.S. 41; adding left turn lanes on the west and northbound approaches of Keilman Street; adding an eastbound left turn lane on 93rd Avenue to Thiel Street; and reconstructing Keilman to three lanes.
- Priority two projects include: adding a bike lane from Town Hall to Clarmonte Drive; adding turn lanes to Clarmonte Drive and Hart and Deodor streets; softening the curves on 93rd; and mill and overlay 93rd from Clarmonte to Cline Avenue.
- Priority three includes: adding a continuous left turn from Schafer Drive to Cline Avenue; a roundabout at Cline; and mill and overlay 93rd from Schafer to Cline.
Chris Moore, principal with NIES Engineering, said the project would be broken up into sections, from Prairie West Park to Keilman Street, as well as improvements to Keilman and 93rd to the east.
Moore cited a bike lane along 93rd, as well as additional left turn lanes.
"Making sure that we get everything through there to help get the traffic through there and help you guys look good. That's No. 1 priority," Moore said.
Moore said NIES would prefer to get more involved with town officials on what they would like to see done before the project is designed entirely. NIES didn't provide a cost estimate for the project.
"We do not have that yet, we would look into it a little bit more detailed to try to figure out exactly what you want to do, and again, depends on what you guys want to do," he said.
Chris King, president of Robinson Engineering, said he understands the growing pains in the town, as he recently moved to St. John.
The first step, King said, is a corridor study to understand the traffic along 93rd and its key intersections.
"The biggest problem I see from 93rd Avenue — it's screaming to be an arterial route, and you're comp planning calls it an arterial route, but it doesn't function as one," King said.
King said if the town "were do to everything you can do," to improve 93rd, the project would cost $20 million, which would include creating ways for residents to visit the town center by foot or bike.
Eric Wolverton, a project manager with American Structurepoint, said the first step for the overhaul of 93rd would include a red flag assessment, which would pinpoint anything that could cause the project to go awry.
A roundabout could be included in the project, Wolverton said.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
